Off-road electric unicycle packs air-sprung suspension

As electric unicycles become more popular, it goes without saying that some people will want to use the things off-road. InMotion's V11 is designed with that in mind, as it features 2.75 inches (70 mm) of air-sprung suspension travel.

Along with its suspension, the vehicle also has an 18 by 3-inch tire, a 2,200-watt motor that takes it to a top speed of 31 mph (50 km/h), and a 1,500-Wh/84-volt lithium battery pack that's reportedly good for a range of up to 75 miles (121 km) per 10-hour charge – the charge time goes down to five hours if two chargers are simultaneously used in the V11's dual charging ports.

Other features include LED front and rear lighting (including a brake light), a flip-up handle that allows the unicycle to be rolled alongside the user like a wheeled suitcase, and a built-in kickstand. The whole thing is dust and water resistant, weighs 60 lb (27 kg), and can accommodate riders weighing up to 265 lb (120 kg).

The InMotion V11 is available for preorder now – a US$500 deposit is required up front, with the balance of the $1,999 retail price to be invoiced later on. Shipping should take place at the end of the month.

It can be seen in use, in the video below.

Potential buyers might also want to check out the Kingsong KS-S18 electric unicycle. Available for preorder at a price of $2,845, it features 2.25 inches (57 mm) of air-sprung suspension, a top speed of about 31 mph (50 km/h) and a claimed range of 100 km (62 miles) per charge.

