2,000-W electric unicycle burns rubber but declared fire safe

Though China's InMotion does roll out crazy powerful electric unicycles for adventure-hungry risk-takers, the company has models to suit every rider level. The V9 is currently unique though, and is pitched as the first e-uni in the world to be safety certified by TÜV Rheinland.

In addition to the UL 2272 certification – which means that the battery and systems are designed to reduce the risk of fire and electrical hazards – the V9 also comes with a RideConnect feature for 4G remote locking and around-the-clock monitoring (even when the electric uni is powered off). Users can also check battery status through the companion app, as well as adjust ride modes and tweak other parameters.

The electric one-wheeler's 750-Wh battery is reckoned good for up to 37 miles (59.5 km) of per-charge riding, and supports 16-A fast-charging for full top-ups in around an hour. The 21700 Samsung cells are also reported good for temperatures as low as -20 °C (-4 °F) up to desert rolls while baking at 60 °C (140 °F). And if your e-unicycle has more charge than your phone while out and about, the V9 includes 20-W reverse charging.

The InMotion V9 comes with a headlight, braking tail-light and RGB ambient lighting that can be customized in the app InMotion

The electric motor is rated for 1,000 watts, but peaks at 2,000 W for up to 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque and a top speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). The V9 sports a Nimbus Air suspension system with 60 mm of travel for the promise of smoother riding over various terrains. A Raptor M controller delivers high-current output for zippy acceleration, while the Ultra-Control balance system keep things stable.

The rider stands on fold-up platforms on either side of a 16-inch wheel wrapped in 3-inch a tubeless tire. You lean forward to accelerate and back to slow, with intuitive side tilts producing an arc for graceful turns to the left or right, though riders can also get tricky too. There's a built-in trolley handle for rolling the e-uni along between rides.

InMotion V9 riders lean forward to accelerate, lean back to slow, and tilt to turn InMotion

The V9 features a headlight and braking tail-light combo, plus ambient lighting for personalization possibilities and effects. It rocks "high-fidelity" dual speakers for playing grooves on the move, or to help provide a party atmosphere when parked – with Bluetooth sync available for group audio sync potential.

"The V9 is not just a product – it's a major step toward making electric unicycles a mainstream mode of transportation," said InMotion's CEO, Wang Yu. However, many locales around the world don't allow e-unis on public roads, footpaths or even bike lanes, restricting their use to private land or maybe business parks and university campuses with permission.

The InMotion V9 weighs in at 23 kg (48.5 lb), and is on sale now for US$1,299 – the video below has more.

Introducing INMOTION V9: The world's first UL-certified electric unicycle

Product page: V9