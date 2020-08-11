JackRabbit 2.0 electric scooter has the soul of a tiny ebike

A couple of years ago, we first heard about a two-wheeled electric thing known as the JackRabbit. Whether you think of it as an ebike or an e-scooter, it's now back in a new-and-improved form.

Created by former UC San Diego triathlon coach Tom Piszkin, the original JackRabbit looked like a rather quirky ebike – albeit a very short one with a diminutive front wheel. Instead of pedals and a chain, however, it simply had fold-down fork-mounted foot pegs and a rear hub motor. Its design was inspired by "the mobility challenges faced by students on campus."

The just-announced JackRabbit 2.0 retains its predecessor's 4-ft (1.2 -m) length, and at a claimed 23 lb (10.4 kg) is still quite light – the original reportedly tipped the scales at under 20 lb (9 kg). In a nod towards increased practicality, though, the new model features 20-inch front and rear wheels, the latter clad in a cushy, grippy fat tire.

Additionally, the folding footrests have been moved off of the fork and onto the bottom of the frame's seat tube, where an ebike's pedals would be. This makes for a more traditional riding position, that doesn't require users to pivot their legs in the same direction as the front wheel.

Power is provided by a 336-watt rear hub motor, linked to a removable Tesla/Panasonic 4.4-Ah battery located in the top tube. One 2.5-hour charge is said to be good for an average range of 12 miles (19 km). A bar-mounted thumb-activated throttle lets riders choose between two speeds, the fastest of which is 20 mph (32 km/h).

Other features include a 6061 aluminum monocoque frame, handlebars that fold sideways for easier storage, a gel saddle, and a single rear mechanical disc brake. The vehicle can accommodate riders ranging from 4'10" to 6'3" in height (147 to 191 cm), and up to 240 lb in weight (109 kg).

Should you be interested, the JackRabbit 2.0 is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$500 will get you one (in your choice of black, white or yellow), when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $999.

Source: Kickstarter