JackRabbit ups the power and range for XG electric mini scoot/bike thing

We first came across the beautifully weird electric scoot/moto thing known as the JackRabbit back in 2018. An update followed a couple of years later, and now a bigger, more powerful, more capable "mini electric motorbike" has launched.

The original motorized two-wheeler rode out with a large wheel at the rear and a smaller one up front, with a micro-frame rocking a seat, handlebar, stem, fork and foot pegs sat inbetween. Its rear-hub motor could zip the rider to 18 mph (29 km/h) and the 172.8-Wh battery offered a range of around 13 miles (21 km) per charge.

Like that version, generation 2.0 crowdfunded production on Kickstarter, and it also came in at 4 ft (1.2 m) long. But this time the JackRabbit had a more uniform look to it, with 20-inch wheels front and back and the footpegs were now positioned between them. It came in a little heavier at 23 lb (10.4 kg), the top speed went up to 20 mph (32 km/h), but the per-charge range dropped to 12 miles (19 km).

That model has been renamed the JackRabbit OG, and is still available at just under US$1,000. And now it's joined by a bigger sibling called the JackRabbit XG – with the company plumping for direct sales this time rather than going down the crowdfunding route.

The JackRabbit XG sports two swabbable batteries for motoring more than 20 miles JackRabbit

"The XG is purposely designed for powersports and adventure enthusiasts seeking more power, longer range, and an extended frame making it perfect to take to the pits or racetrack, on an outdoor adventure, or simply to amplify the everyday commute," said the JackRabbit in a blog post.

The scoot/bike hybrid is built around a 6061-T6 aluminum-alloy frame that measures 53 inches long (134 cm) and has a more traditional bike look to it, with the chunky top tube home to two battery slots. These UL-certified batteries are reckoned good for more than 20 miles between top-ups, though riders could throw a couple of optional spares in a backpack and hotswap while out and about.

"Whether you're a thrill-seeker, adventure crusader - or just want to get up hills faster - the XG is here to redefine your electric ride experience," said JackRabbit JackRabbit

Powering the commute or urban adventure is a 500-W hub motor for thumb-throttling up to 20 mph over three power modes (as with other versions, there are no pedals, just forged aluminum foot pegs and a throttle). JackRabbit reports that the XG can tackle 12% inclines, though steeper hills may be possible "with human-powered kick-stride assist."

The new family member sports a backlit digital display that shows speed, power level and an odometer. It rolls on 20-inch all-terrain tires, stopping power shapes up with front and rear mechanical disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, there's integrated lighting, and it folds "flat" for between-ride storage and tips the scales at 32 lb (14.5 kg).

The JackRabbit XG supports riders between 4.75 and 6.5 ft (1.45 - 1.98 m) in height and can support a maximum weight of 275 lb (125 kg). It's available now for $1,749.99 in black, white, yellow or gloss red. The video below has more.

Introducing: JackRabbit XG, the original mini electric motorbike

