Finnish-built Kinner velomobile is like a human-powered classic car

We've told you about quite a few velomobiles over the years, some more polished and professional-looking than others. The two-seater four-wheeled Kinner, however, is certainly one of the most exquisite we've seen so far.

Created by Finnish guitar-builder and classic-vehicle-restorer Ari Jukka Luomaranta, the Kinner takes its name from the Finnish term Kinneri, which was used to describe velomobiles in the 1940s. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the vehicles, they're essentially recumbent trikes – or in some cases quadricycles – that enclose the rider within an aerodynamic body.

The current prototype is 285 cm long (112 in), 100 cm wide (39 in) and has a 220-cm (87-in) wheelbase, allowing it to be legally classified as an electrically assisted bicycle – in Finland, at least. Among other things, it sports lightweight fast-rolling road bike wheels; a composite chassis with a hinged forward-opening hood for easy access; padded bucket seats; and an airplane-style steering yoke.

The production version of the Kinner will feature an anti-theft system Kinner

Its total weight hasn't been divulged just yet, as Luomaranta is still deciding on what sort of electric-assist motor will be used on the production version. He envisions that motor being utilized mainly to get the vehicle up to cruising speed, at which point the rider(s) could switch entirely to human power if desired. For that matter, he may also offer a non-motorized version.

Other planned features of the production model include an integrated electronics system with a PIN-code-activated anti-theft function; the ability to swap in more robust gravel bike wheels; plus optional side windows, mirrors and a full LED lighting system. All of the composite parts will be made of fiberglass, carbon fiber or a "green bio-based" material.

Luomaranta is currently accepting €500 (about US$582) reservation deposits, which will go toward the planned €15,000 ($17,448) price tag. He's hoping to begin delivering velomobiles to clients next April.

You can see the Kinner prototype in action, in the following video.

Kinner four-wheeled two-seater velomobile

Source: Kinner via Recumbent News

