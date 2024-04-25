Folding electric longboard doubles up on motors and boosts battery range

The Italian-designed Linky 2.0 takes what was already a pretty cool folding electric longboard and makes it even better in a number of key ways. If its Kickstarter works out, one could soon be yours for a pledge of €649 (about US$696).

The original Linky was announced back in 2016, when it was the subject of a crowdfunding campaign of its own. Among other things, the board offered the straight and easy tracking of other electric longboard skateboards, with the added ability to be quickly folded in half for easier carrying and storage.

Unfortunately for the Linky's designers, Paolo Pipponzi and Cristiano Nardi, that campaign was unsuccessful. According to them, this was chiefly due to their inexperience in marketing. Mounting a new campaign, however, has given them the chance to significantly improve the board.

The Linky 2.0 reportedly weighs 13 lb (5.8 kg) Linky Innovation

Like its predecessor, the Linky 2.0 reportedly stays stable and secure in its default riding configuration, but can be folded in just a few seconds.

For added torque, it's now propelled by two 750-watt rear belt-drive motors as opposed to the original model's one. These take it to a top speed of 26 mph (42 km/h) and allow it climb grades of up to 25% – the original topped out at 12%. Acceleration and braking are also said to be smoother.

The Linky 2.0 additionally has a new higher-voltage lithium battery pack which contains more cells than the original (36V/21,700 cells vs 26V/18,650 cells). It delivers a 25% increase in range while being 10% lighter. One 90-minute charge should be good for 14 miles (23 km).

Instead of the previous 83-mm wheels, the 2.0 sports new lighter 105-mm all-terrain wheels, along with lighter redesigned trucks which are claimed to boost both stability and maneuverability in tight corners.

A Linky-2.0-specific backpack is available as an optional extra Linky Innovation

The included Bluetooth remote has also been upgraded, with a more ergonomic form factor along with an LCD screen that displays information such as riding mode (there are four to choose from), speed and battery charge level.

Finally, the redesigned printed circuit board has been relocated to a more protected location, and is now IP65 water-resistant – that means it's protected against light-pressure water sprays.

The whole board is claimed to tip the scales at 13 lb (5.8 kg) and can accommodate riders weighing up to 265 lb (120 kg).

Assuming the Linky 2.0 is more successful in its crowdfunding effort than its predecessor, deliveries to backers should commence in August. The €649 figure is 30% off the planned retail price.

You can see the board in action, in the video below.

Linky 2.0: Foldable Electric Longboard

Sources: Kickstarter, Linky Innovation

