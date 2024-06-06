© 2024 New Atlas
Liquid Skateboard holds its user's speed via cruise control

By Ben Coxworth
June 06, 2024
Designer Alexis Chabat takes the Liquid Skateboard for a spin
The various components of the Liquid Skateboard
Designer Alexis Chabat takes the Liquid Skateboard for a spin
The deck measures 753 mm long by 253 mm wide (29.6 by 9.9 in)
The Liquid Skateboard is claimed to weigh 4 kg (8.8 lb)
Some people might say that if you're passively standing on an electric skateboard that's controlled by a handheld remote, then you're not really skateboarding. Such folks might prefer the Liquid Skateboard, as it's more like a regular board with cruise control.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the device was invented by Copenhagen-based mechanical product designer Alexis Chabat. Unlike most other electric skateboards, it doesn't come with a remote, nor does it utilize an app of any sort.

To use the Liquid Skateboard, you just step onto its 7-ply Canadian maple plywood deck with one foot, while kicking off against the pavement with the other – same as you always would. As soon as you bring that second foot up and place it on a pressure sensor at the tail of the deck, the board's 350-watt direct-drive rear hub motor kicks in.

That motor keeps the board moving at whatever speed you've kicked it up to, increasing or decreasing its output to compensate for climbs and descents, respectively. In order to reach a faster cruising speed (up to 22 km/h or 14 mph), you just deliver a more powerful kick. And in order to brake, you just take your foot off the sensor and put it on the ground.

It's also possible to gradually decelerate, by lifting your foot off the sensor but keeping it on the deck. An LED on the deck illuminates to show whether or not your foot is still being detected.

The Liquid Skateboard automatically powers up as soon as its 75-mm polyurethane wheels start rolling, and shuts off if it hasn't moved for 10 minutes. That said, its motor can be manually switched off if you want to use the board without the cruise control feature.

That motor is powered by a replaceable 90-Wh lithium-ion Samsung battery, which is claimed to be good for a range of 10 to 12 km (6 to 7.5 miles) per two-hour charge. An LED indicator on the side of the board shifts from a steady green color to blinking red as the charge level drops.

The whole rig reportedly tips the scales at 4 kg (8.8 lb) and all its electronics are IP65 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand low-pressure jets of water from any direction.

Assuming the Liquid Skateboard reaches production, a pledge of €339 (about US$369) will get you one – Chabat tells us that the planned retail price is €499 ($543). Shipping is currently limited to Europe and the US.

The board can be seen in action, in the video below.

LIQUID Skateboard: Original motion, Electric flow

Sources: Kickstarter, Liquid

