Urban Transport

Sporty two-seat electric will zip you around the city in retro style

By Paul Ridden
October 16, 2023
The Patak Rodster merges modern electric micro-mobility with classic roadster vibes from the 1930s
Patak Rodster prototypes were recently on display at Autosalon 2023 in Nitra, Slovakia
Patak Rodster prototypes were recently on display at Autosalon 2023 in Nitra, Slovakia
The Patak Rodster features retro-styled LED lighting front and back
The Patak Rodster features retro-styled LED lighting front and back
The Patak Rodster rolls on 19-inch spoked wheels and comes as a 15-kW electric or 4-stroke ICE vehicle
The Patak Rodster rolls on 19-inch spoked wheels and comes as a 15-kW electric or 4-stroke ICE vehicle
The Patak Rodster electric microcar can be had with a 20-kWh battery for up to 250 km of per-charge range
The Patak Rodster electric microcar can be had with a 20-kWh battery for up to 250 km of per-charge range
Test drives of the Patak Rodster prototypes are being scheduled in Europe for the remainder of 2023
Test drives of the Patak Rodster prototypes are being scheduled in Europe for the remainder of 2023
Slovakia's Patak Motors has opened the order books for an electric roadster that rocks a similar vibe to the limited-edition 3/4-scale tribute to the Bugatti Type 35 announced in 2019. The "reinvention of the gentleman's car" has a top speed of 130 km/h and a per-charge range of up to 250 km.

"Our goal was to launch a vehicle that combines modern driving characteristics and a unique retro design from the 1930s," said company CEO, Andrej Hulala. "When you get behind the wheel of a Rodster, you will feel strong emotions. And whether you go to work, to go shopping, to take your child to school, or for a weekend ride, you will really enjoy every drive."

The sporty electric two-seater has been in development since 2020, and is described as occupying the design space between a small car and a motorcycle.

The nod to classic roadsters starts with the spoked 19-inch alloy wheels with full fenders. Retro-looking round LED headlights brighten up the road ahead while bullet-style rear lights are joined by a central lighting strip where the curved body sides meet at the back. The vehicle can be configured as an open-top city drive or with a folding roof. There's a round mirror on each door, a high-style tri-spoke steering wheel made from wood and metal, and a wooden dash too.

The Rodster features a 15-kW motor (though a version built around a single-cylinder 4-stroke gas engine is also planned) for a sprint to 50 km/h (31 mph) in seven seconds, on its way to a top speed of 130 km/h (80 mph). Under the floor is either a 10-kWh or 20-kWh battery pack for a potential per-charge range of up to 250 km (155 miles). The company estimates that a full charge over a 230-V wall outlet could take around 4 hours, or drivers can plug in at a public charger via a Type 2 connection. Regenerative braking could also help eke a little more range from the batteries.

Elsewhere, the vehicle will feature rack-and-pinion steering, comfy retro seating with luggage storage behind, and a multi-function touchscreen display that can be optioned with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation and a speaker system. Airbags, an immobilizer, ABS, power steering, traction control, a proprietary stabilization system and brake booster are included as standard – optional extras including rear parking sensors, four-spoke steering wheel, designer tires, and a choice of interior/exterior colors.

Inner-city parking should be relatively easy thanks to 3,360 x 1,360 x 1,395 mm (132 x 53.5 x 55 in) dimensions, and its makers reckon that drivers aged 16 and over will be able to get behind the wheel in much of Europe under a Group B/B1 license.

The Patak Rodster will go into production towards the end of this year according to a press statement, though the timeline on the website estimates an August 2024 manufacturing window. Reservations are open now, with a €500 down payment securing your place in the queue.

The starting price for the electric model is expected to be €22,900 (about US$24,140) – the gas version will come in at €16,900. The first 300 models will be numbered. The video below has more.

FUTURE OF URBAN MICROMOBILITY

Product page: Patak Rodster

