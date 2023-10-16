Sporty two-seat electric will zip you around the city in retro style

Slovakia's Patak Motors has opened the order books for an electric roadster that rocks a similar vibe to the limited-edition 3/4-scale tribute to the Bugatti Type 35 announced in 2019. The "reinvention of the gentleman's car" has a top speed of 130 km/h and a per-charge range of up to 250 km.

"Our goal was to launch a vehicle that combines modern driving characteristics and a unique retro design from the 1930s," said company CEO, Andrej Hulala. "When you get behind the wheel of a Rodster, you will feel strong emotions. And whether you go to work, to go shopping, to take your child to school, or for a weekend ride, you will really enjoy every drive."

The sporty electric two-seater has been in development since 2020, and is described as occupying the design space between a small car and a motorcycle.

The nod to classic roadsters starts with the spoked 19-inch alloy wheels with full fenders. Retro-looking round LED headlights brighten up the road ahead while bullet-style rear lights are joined by a central lighting strip where the curved body sides meet at the back. The vehicle can be configured as an open-top city drive or with a folding roof. There's a round mirror on each door, a high-style tri-spoke steering wheel made from wood and metal, and a wooden dash too.

The Patak Rodster electric microcar can be had with a 20-kWh battery for up to 250 km of per-charge range Patak Motors

The Rodster features a 15-kW motor (though a version built around a single-cylinder 4-stroke gas engine is also planned) for a sprint to 50 km/h (31 mph) in seven seconds, on its way to a top speed of 130 km/h (80 mph). Under the floor is either a 10-kWh or 20-kWh battery pack for a potential per-charge range of up to 250 km (155 miles). The company estimates that a full charge over a 230-V wall outlet could take around 4 hours, or drivers can plug in at a public charger via a Type 2 connection. Regenerative braking could also help eke a little more range from the batteries.

Elsewhere, the vehicle will feature rack-and-pinion steering, comfy retro seating with luggage storage behind, and a multi-function touchscreen display that can be optioned with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation and a speaker system. Airbags, an immobilizer, ABS, power steering, traction control, a proprietary stabilization system and brake booster are included as standard – optional extras including rear parking sensors, four-spoke steering wheel, designer tires, and a choice of interior/exterior colors.

The Patak Rodster rolls on 19-inch spoked wheels and comes as a 15-kW electric or 4-stroke ICE vehicle Patak Motors

Inner-city parking should be relatively easy thanks to 3,360 x 1,360 x 1,395 mm (132 x 53.5 x 55 in) dimensions, and its makers reckon that drivers aged 16 and over will be able to get behind the wheel in much of Europe under a Group B/B1 license.

The Patak Rodster will go into production towards the end of this year according to a press statement, though the timeline on the website estimates an August 2024 manufacturing window. Reservations are open now, with a €500 down payment securing your place in the queue.

The starting price for the electric model is expected to be €22,900 (about US$24,140) – the gas version will come in at €16,900. The first 300 models will be numbered. The video below has more.

FUTURE OF URBAN MICROMOBILITY

Product page: Patak Rodster