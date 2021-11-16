© 2021 New Atlas
Autonomous REE Leopard may soon be making deliveries to your home

By Ben Coxworth
November 16, 2021
The REE Leopard EV is designed for making autonomous last-mile deliveries
Although being marketed primarily with cargo in mind, the REE Leopard could also transport passengers
The REE platform, upon which the Leopard body is mounted
The REE Leopard EV is designed for making autonomous last-mile deliveries
Although we hear a lot about the development of urban aerial delivery drones, it's quite likely that autonomous ground-based delivery vehicles will be in wide use first. REE Automotive's Leopard EV is one example, and it's just been unveiled as a physical concept vehicle.

The rear-wheel-drive Leopard is based on REE's existing modular platform, in which different purpose-specific bodies can be swapped on and off of a flat "skateboard"-type chassis.

That chassis contains the batteries, along with "REEcorner" units (one at each wheel) which incorporate all the steering, suspension, motor, gearbox and braking components. Because there's no direct mechanical connection between the body and those units, they are instead electronically controlled from the body via drive-by-wire technology.

The Leopard itself is 3.4 meters long by 1.4 m wide (11.2 by 4.6 ft), has a cargo capacity of 180 cubic feet (5 cubic meters), a gross vehicle weight rating of 2 tonnes (2.2 tons), a 50-kWh battery capacity, and a top speed of 60 mph (96.5 km/h). It additionally features a low, flat floor, allowing it to carry more cargo than would otherwise be possible.

It's designed for last-mile deliveries, wherein items are transported from a central hub such as a warehouse to customers' homes. The vehicle finds its way around city streets via GPS and onboard sensors including LiDAR modules. There's no word on its battery range.

Should you be interested in seeing the REE Leopard for yourself, it will be on display at CES 2022 in January.

Source: REE Automotive

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

