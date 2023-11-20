RS 1200 AT e-scooter wearing Red Bull Racing livery launches in Europe
Last year, Australia's N Plus Holdings Pty Ltd launched a carbon-fiber electric scooter with licensed livery from Red Bull Racing. Now Hong Kong-based Asia Kingston has done the same for the RS 1200 AT e-scoot in Europe.
The top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph) might seem like a crawl compared to Red Bull's F1 race cars, but the RS 1200 AT's rear-wheel motor peaks at 1,000 watts for a zippy urban ride over four power levels, and the folding e-scoot is also able to tackle 33% inclines.
The 960-Wh battery housed within the steel/magnesium-alloy frame is reported good for a per-charge range of between 45 and 60 km (28-37 miles), with a top-up taking around 5-6 hours over a standard wall outlet.
The RS 1200 AT rolls on chunky 13-inch pneumatic tires, disc braking front and back provides stopping power, and bumps on or off road are absorbed by a suspension fork and rear shock. Daylight visibility and after-dark racing is helped along by front and rear LED lighting, plus there's turn signaling at the back. Each wheel is also home to reflectors.
The race-inspired electric scooter benefits from IPX4 weather protection, tips the scales at a hefty 41 kg (90 lb), and is able to accommodate a rider weight of up 100 kg (220 lb). Fenders on each wheel, a wide angled deck, a backlit handlebar display, and a side kickstand complete the given specs.
The Red Bull Racing RS 1200 AT electric scooter carries a suggested retail price of €2,999 (which converts to US$3,276, though there's no word on availability outside its select EU market), but is currently on offer for €2,599. Two less powerful models are also available from the company's webstore.
Product page: RS 1200 AT
