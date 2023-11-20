RS 1200 AT e-scooter wearing Red Bull Racing livery launches in Europe

Last year, Australia's N Plus Holdings Pty Ltd launched a carbon-fiber electric scooter with licensed livery from Red Bull Racing. Now Hong Kong-based Asia Kingston has done the same for the RS 1200 AT e-scoot in Europe.

The top speed of 25 km/h (15.5 mph) might seem like a crawl compared to Red Bull's F1 race cars, but the RS 1200 AT's rear-wheel motor peaks at 1,000 watts for a zippy urban ride over four power levels, and the folding e-scoot is also able to tackle 33% inclines.

The 960-Wh battery housed within the steel/magnesium-alloy frame is reported good for a per-charge range of between 45 and 60 km (28-37 miles), with a top-up taking around 5-6 hours over a standard wall outlet.

The RS 1200 AT rolls on chunky 13-inch pneumatic tires, disc braking front and back provides stopping power, and bumps on or off road are absorbed by a suspension fork and rear shock. Daylight visibility and after-dark racing is helped along by front and rear LED lighting, plus there's turn signaling at the back. Each wheel is also home to reflectors.

The handlebar folds down for as easier carry, though the RS 1200 AT is no lightweight at 41 kg Asia Kingston

The race-inspired electric scooter benefits from IPX4 weather protection, tips the scales at a hefty 41 kg (90 lb), and is able to accommodate a rider weight of up 100 kg (220 lb). Fenders on each wheel, a wide angled deck, a backlit handlebar display, and a side kickstand complete the given specs.

The Red Bull Racing RS 1200 AT electric scooter carries a suggested retail price of €2,999 (which converts to US$3,276, though there's no word on availability outside its select EU market), but is currently on offer for €2,599. Two less powerful models are also available from the company's webstore.

