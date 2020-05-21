Segway-Ninebot kickstarts Air T15 electric kickscooter

Earlier this year, Segway-Ninebot revealed a bunch of electric mobility products, most notably the S-Pod armchair on wheels. A stylish electric kickscooter was also showcased, and now it has been launched on Kickstarter.

Segway-Ninebot says that its design team has been working on the Air T15 for almost 12,500 hours. It features an aluminum/magnesium alloy body for lightweight reliability, while also allowing for IPX4 weather and corrosion resistance , and has a retractable handlebar atop a steering column that can fold down to the deck with one click and the e-scooter rolled along between rides.

A bezel-free dash sits between the fold-out handles of the ergonomic handlebar, and includes a 6-axis sensor that automatically detects modes of operation – switching off the power when not in use to conserve battery life, for example. The built-in Li-ion battery has a maximum per charge range of 7.5 miles (12 km), and the 250-W hub motor can get you up to a top speed of 12.4 mph (20 km/h).

To the front is an LED headlight and RGB light strip, and there's LED lighting to the rear. The rear fender/brake multitasks as an on/off switch, selection of one of four ride modes and to control the lights. Regen braking can also help eke out more range per charge, while radial hollow tires offer some shock absorption.

The e-scooter measures 36.9 x 15.7 x 40 in (936 x 398 x 1,015 mm) when unfolded, and 40.3 x 8 x 8.8 in (1,024 x 202 x 223 mm) folded down. Either way, it tips the scales at 24.2 lb (10.5 kg) and can carry up to 220.5 lb (110 kg) on its deck.

Finer control of the ride can be undertaken via a companion app running on a Bluetooth-connected smartphone, including tweaking the light strip colors and diving into ride data. And, in some neat touches, the charging port flap doubles as a kickstand, and the packaging that keeps the Air T15 protected during shipping can be used to store your ride at home, breaking down into two types of stands.

The Kickstarter has already zoomed past its funding goal with more than 40 days remaining on the campaign clock. Pledges start at US$569 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in July.

Source: Segway-Ninebot