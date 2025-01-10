Segway's first ebikes get ready to rumble in the wild

Around this time last year, Segway announced a pair of ebikes geared for adventure. Now the company has revealed full specs and pricing for the low-step Xafari and moto-inspired Xyber, as well as opening the pre-order books.

Though probably best known for the self-balancing people mover that failed to take the world by storm, Segway has focused much of its attention since then on the micro-mobility market – grabbing headlines with crazy powerful e-scoots and more.

Now the company is riding into the ebike space with a versatile road warrior called the Xafari that's ready for rough duty as well as what's essentially an electric moped in the shape of the Xyber. Few details were released at CES last year, but Segway has now revealed all.

Segway's first impressive dip into the ebike space - the versatile, street-legal Xafari (left) and the beastly Xyber off-roader (right) Segway

Described as a "sleek, modern take on a classic step-through," the Xafari sports a 750-W hub motor paired with torque sensor that can produce up to 175 Nm (129 lb.ft) of hill-climbing max torque and deliver a top pedal-assist speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). The removable 936-Wh battery stowed in the downtube is reckoned good for up to 88 miles (142 km) of per-charge range at the lowest assist level. A Shimano Altus gearset has also been included for more flexible ride options.

This all-terrain cruiser features 26-inch wheels wearing 3-inch Kenda tires specially developed for Segway. Stopping power is provided by Tektro dual-piston hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors. Its coil-sprung, hydraulically dampened squish shapes up as a suspension fork with pre-load and lockout for 80 mm of travel and a rear shock with 70 mm of travel at the wheel. And a 1,300-lumen dual-beam headlight plus a braking tail-light with turn signaling ensures daylight visibility and night-time illumination.

The Xafari features full suspension, rear cargo rack, hydraulic disc braking and custom knobbly tires from Kenda Segway

The Xyber model is a bit of a beast, and some. Segway describes it as "a true mid-range, light electric vehicle capable of getting you to your destination in style – and fast." With a single 1,440-Wh battery under the seat, a rider can tap into 3,000 watts of motor power and 120 Nm (88.5 lb.ft) of torque. But that power doubles when two batteries are installed, while the torque jumps to 175 Nm.

The rider can roll with pedal-assist up to 35 mph (56 km/h) off-road, or twist the throttle to zip to 20 mph in 2.7 seconds in Race mode. As you may have gathered, this is not a street-legal ride in its unlocked state, though Segway does intend to add a Class 2-compliant version later in the year. A single battery could get you up to 56 miles (90 km) between top-ups, but two packs could double that.

with a top unlocked PAS speed of 35 mph, the Xyber ebike isn't street legal - though Segway has promised a Class 2 variant later in 2025 Segway

This model rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky 5-inch tires. Four-piston hydraulic braking to the front and dual-piston to the rear should help tame this monster when needed. And given its wild adventurous spirit, the suspension offers 110 mm of travel up front and 100 mm in back. The Xyber tips the scales at a hefty 138 lb (63 kg).

Both models come packing Segway's Intelligent Ride System, which offers adaptive PAS for a smooth auto-power-adjust ride controlled by an "advanced gradient algorithm." A bar-mounted control wheel can scroll through 12 different speed and assistance levels, which are displayed on the 2.4-inch color center screen along with ride metrics and call-taking via a paired smartphone running the mobile app.

A full-color TFT display can show turn-by-turn directions when paired with a mobile app Segway

Lighting can be set to come on automatically as dusk approaches, and daylight running is available too. Apple Find My and Segway GPS tracking are cooked in for peace of mind. An AirLock proximity sensor activates mechanical locks as the rider moves away from the ebike, while also protecting the system from unauthorized access – this feature will auto unlock the system upon rider approach.

"Real-time health and fitness data syncing connects the bike to Apple and Android mobile health apps and Segway Mobility app." The Segway rides are also future-proofed courtesy of over-the-air updates via the app, and users will receive prompts if and when maintenance or servicing are required.

Segway's first ebikes are available for pre-order now, with delivery to a local dealer selected by the customer expected to take place next month. General availability is pegged for March. The Xafari is priced at US$2,399, while the Xyber comes in at $2,999.99. You can see the former in the video below.

Xafari Has Arrived: Welcome to the eBike Revolution

Products pages: Xafari, Xyber