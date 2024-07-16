© 2024 New Atlas
65-mph electric kickscooter gets ready to test your nerve

By Paul Ridden
July 16, 2024
65-mph electric kickscooter gets ready to test your nerve
"With its unparalleled speed, exceptional stability, and futuristic design, the Hyperion is set to become the most anticipated scooter of 2024," says Solar Scooters
The Hyperion boasts dual 4,500-watt (peak) motors
Full adjustable suspension custom-designed by EXA
Electro-luminescant deck lighting plus powerful headlight, braking tail-light and
The Hyperion features a Tron Deck, 11-inch tires and a handy side kickstand
Cruising at 30 mph could yield as much as 70 miles of per-charge riding
The UK's Solar Scooters is getting ready to unleash a beast of a stand-up e-scoot on US shores. The dual-motor, full-suspension Hyperion can cruise at a leisurely 15 mph but can also open up to highway speeds of up to 65 mph.

We've featured some crazy powerful electric kickscooters over the years – such as Segway's GT Series and the Kaabo Wolf King – and have even seen fast-riding move into a Championship sport. The latest to enter the sacred halls of the speed gods is the Hyperion.

That frankly bonkers top speed of 65 mph (104.6 km/h) comes courtesy of dual 3,500-W motors each peaking at 4,500 watts and a mammoth 72-V/40-Ah (2,880-Wh) battery made up of Samsung 21700 cells. Solar Scooters reckons that riders who ease off the thumb throttle for a more pedestrian 30 mph can expect in the region of 70 miles (112 km) per charge, a good deal less at top whack though.

Cruising at 30 mph could yield as much as 70 miles of per-charge riding

EXA has custom-designed adjustable hydraulic suspension for this e-scoot, for a load capacity of 2,000 lb at each end and a 90-degree tilt – which Solar says should ensure "zero wobble at full speed, eliminating the need for a damper."

The Hyperion is built around a sturdy CNC aluminum folding chassis with electro-luminescent Tron deck lighting in a choice of five colors. There's an integrated 2,000-lumen headlight plus a braking tail-light and turn signaling. And a 4.3-inch LCD display mounted at the center of the handlebar offers at-a-glance ride data, with users able to tap into navigation assistance via a companion app running on a paired smartphone.

The flagship e-scoot rolls on chunky 11-inch pneumatic anti-skid tires, and with all that power under your feet you're going to need some serious stopping power, which is served up by Nutt hydraulic disc brakes front and back.

The Solar Scooters Hyperion is up for pre-order now for US$3,299.99, with shipping expected to start from the end of August. The video below has more.

Introducing the Solar Hyperion | Electric Hyper Scooter

Product page: Hyperion

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

