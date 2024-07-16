65-mph electric kickscooter gets ready to test your nerve

The UK's Solar Scooters is getting ready to unleash a beast of a stand-up e-scoot on US shores. The dual-motor, full-suspension Hyperion can cruise at a leisurely 15 mph but can also open up to highway speeds of up to 65 mph.

We've featured some crazy powerful electric kickscooters over the years – such as Segway's GT Series and the Kaabo Wolf King – and have even seen fast-riding move into a Championship sport. The latest to enter the sacred halls of the speed gods is the Hyperion.

That frankly bonkers top speed of 65 mph (104.6 km/h) comes courtesy of dual 3,500-W motors each peaking at 4,500 watts and a mammoth 72-V/40-Ah (2,880-Wh) battery made up of Samsung 21700 cells. Solar Scooters reckons that riders who ease off the thumb throttle for a more pedestrian 30 mph can expect in the region of 70 miles (112 km) per charge, a good deal less at top whack though.

Cruising at 30 mph could yield as much as 70 miles of per-charge riding Solar Scooters

EXA has custom-designed adjustable hydraulic suspension for this e-scoot, for a load capacity of 2,000 lb at each end and a 90-degree tilt – which Solar says should ensure "zero wobble at full speed, eliminating the need for a damper."

The Hyperion is built around a sturdy CNC aluminum folding chassis with electro-luminescent Tron deck lighting in a choice of five colors. There's an integrated 2,000-lumen headlight plus a braking tail-light and turn signaling. And a 4.3-inch LCD display mounted at the center of the handlebar offers at-a-glance ride data, with users able to tap into navigation assistance via a companion app running on a paired smartphone.

The flagship e-scoot rolls on chunky 11-inch pneumatic anti-skid tires, and with all that power under your feet you're going to need some serious stopping power, which is served up by Nutt hydraulic disc brakes front and back.

The Solar Scooters Hyperion is up for pre-order now for US$3,299.99, with shipping expected to start from the end of August. The video below has more.

Introducing the Solar Hyperion | Electric Hyper Scooter

Product page: Hyperion