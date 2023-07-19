Face-forward 24-mph Taur e-scoot rides into second generation

Back in 2020, a London startup launched an electric road scooter on Kickstarter that did away with the usual deck in favor of foot platforms on either side of a tubular folding frame for a face-forward riding stance. Now the second-generation Taur has been launched.

Since the first successful Kickstarter, Taur has opened for business in Los Angeles as well as London and intends to ship the Taur II e-scoots to the US, Canada, the UK and continental Europe.

New to the second-generation ride are larger, wider wheels wrapped in 12.5-inch Unilli puncture-resistant tires, a longer wheelbase and two different model variants – the standard ride features a 26-mile (42-km) battery while the Plus version offers 39 miles (~63 km) per charge.

Either way, you're looking at being pushed along by a 500-W rear-hub motor for a top speed of 24 mph (39 km/h) – the Taur II will be speed-limited to the country it's shipped to, though such things can be unlocked via the app. Stopping power is provided by regen braking at the back and a hydraulic disc brake to the front.

The Taur II electric scooter rolls on 12.5 puncture-resistant pneumatic tires, and can fold for between-ride storage Taur

There's a trigger throttle on the handlebar and manual cruise control, and a simple LED status array mid-handlebar shows battery level. Just below that is a Quad Lock phone mount for docking a smartphone running the Taur app, which serves as a digital dash and navigation aid. Onboard GPS will be used to track your ride should someone try to make away with, courtesy of the FindMy network.

Elsewhere, the Taur II features an integrated 300-lumen Cree headlight and 80-lumen brake/tail-light, plus there's projection lighting that illuminates the back of the rider, and 200-lumen turn signals are onboard too.

The powder-coated aluminum frame folds for storage or between-ride carry, with the Taur II tipping the scales at 43 lb (19.5 kg) and the Plus variant coming in a couple of pounds heavier.

Interestingly, while riding an electric scooter you own is not legal in the UK, in a rather brazen twist, the company has pledged to pay any UK customer fines incurred as a result of riding a Taur II.

As with the original, Taur II is funding on Kickstarter. Pledges start at US$995 and, though the usual crowdfunding cautions apply, if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in May 2024.

Source: Taur