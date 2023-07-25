Startup brings on the WAU factor with limited Cyber ebike/moped

Back in 2018, a UK startup launched on Indiegogo with a tube-framed ebike that could be had with a 500-W hub motor and a kilowatt-hour battery. Now WAU has returned with the Cyber, which is described as the ebike of the future.

The Cyber from WAU – which stands for We Are Underdogs – is being offered as three limited-edition mid-drive motor models.

Those in Europe and other locations where severe restrictions apply will need to plump for the 250-W version for 95 Nm (70 lb.ft) of torque and a top assisted speed of 15.5 mph (25 km/h). Riders in the US can also run with a 250-W 28-mph (45 km/h) Class 2 ebike or select the 750-W flavor for Class 3 adventures (while in Europe, it's classed as a L1e-B vehicle). Either way, a Shimano 10-speed gearset is included.

For folks who intend to head offroad, or operate the Cyber as an electric moped in the US or Europe (for which a driving permit is required), there's a mighty 5,000-W beast that swaps pedals for footpegs for motoring up to 55 mph (88.5 km/h).

The Cyber is being made available with a 250-W motor and 48-V/1-kWh battery, a 750-W motor and 52-V/1-kWh battery or a 5,000-W/2.8-kWh battery WAU

The high-capacity battery packs featuring Samsung 21700 cells are model specific. The 48-V/1-kWh battery is married to the 250-W ebike for a per-charge range at the lowest assist level of up to 200 miles (320 km). The 52-V/1-kWh unit comes with the 750-W model for 160 miles (257.5 km) of PAS range. And the 60-V/2.8-kWh variant comes with the 5,000-W version, and could be good for up to 60 miles between top-ups.

There's a boost button on the "fuel tank" to switch between the main and optional second battery for hotswaps without needing to stop, and the battery units can also be used to power gadgetry at home or camp between rides.

Each model is built around an angular 6061-T6 frame with 8 liters of integrated storage and KKE double-crown suspension forks. It can be powered on by wearing a RFID ring. Global GPS tracking via Emnify is available as an upgrade, as is a custom rear-wheel lock.

The WAU Cyber will ship with puncture-resistant road tires, but can be optioned with off-roaders WAU

The Cyber rolls on 24-inch double-wall rims wearing puncture-resistant Duro road tires as standard, though an upgrade to Kenda off-road tires is available too. Custom fenders keep splashes and debris under control, and stopping power is provided by Tektro four-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

In front of the rider is a smart color LCD display, with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB-C port for topping up mobile gadgetry available as optional upgrades. WAU has treated each ride to built-in RGB lighting front, back and sides, there's a 58-dB horn to the front as well, and a blind-spot radar can be optioned in too.

The WAU Cyber is currently raising production funds over on Indiegogo, where perks start at US$2,999. Model runs are limited to 25 each, and the usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in February 2024. The video below has more.

WAU CYBER! The WORLDS Most Advanced Ebike ⚡️ Live NOW on Indiegogo!

Source: WAU