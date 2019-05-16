Still, these consumer-grade EEG-based neurofeedback devices are fascinating, offering individuals compelling ways to try and biohack their own brainwaves. The URGOnight certainly looks to be one of the more sophisticated units made to date but that sleek design will come at a price. The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is offering the device at an earlybird rate of US$249, moving up to $299 soon, before ending up at a retail price of $500.