Late in 2018 the first results from the world's largest sleep study were published and they revealed more sleep in not necessarily better. The study found between seven and eight hours of sleep was the optimal range for a healthy adult. Subjects in the study that slept more than eight hours tended to display similar cognitive impairments to those that slept less than seven hours. So unless you are a teenager, sleeping ten hours a night may be just as unhealthy as sleeping for six hours.