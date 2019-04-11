Vaak is the third startup company for Ryo Tanaka, who spoke to New Atlas over the phone from his Tokyo office and said that his key driver was to make a difference. "I wanted to make a social contribution on a global scale," he told us. "There are many data management companies, but no companies to manage unstructured data. My first insight was that in order to build an unstructured data management company, I'd focus on human behavior through video images."