The Carmel made its public debut at the recent AIMExpo. It will go on sale in 2019 for a starting price of US$39,950, which is a $10,000 premium over the Venice. And if you're thinking Vanderhall will slow down now that it has five models on the road, stop that thought in its tracks – the Vanderhall website teases a number of upcoming products like the Edison 4 and Venice R.