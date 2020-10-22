© 2020 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Electric-wheeled Veelo is pulling for rollerbladers

By Ben Coxworth
October 22, 2020
Electric-wheeled Veelo is pull...
Veelo is presently on Kickstarter
Veelo is presently on Kickstarter
View 1 Image
Veelo is presently on Kickstarter
1/1
Veelo is presently on Kickstarter

Although there are electric rollerblades and skateboards, sometimes people just want a temporary boost while using their existing non-electric set of wheels. That's why Veelo was invented.

Created by Canadian entrepreneur Brice Jamieson, Veelo is essentially a long stainless steel frame with a set of extendable handlebars at the back and a powered wheel at the front – it's sort of like an electric wheelbarrow without the load bed.

The wheel has a 20-inch rim, a 4-inch fat tire, and a brushless hub motor that delivers a top speed of 32 km/h (20 mph). That motor is controlled by a throttle on the handlebars, where there's also a brake lever and an LED screen that displays data such as speed and battery charge level.

Power is provided by a frame-mounted lithium battery pack, that should reportedly be good for over 32 km per charge. A regenerative braking system helps in that regard.

Other features include front and rear LED lights (including turn indicators), plus a suspension system. An app is additionally in the works, which would augment the LED display while also allowing users to tweak the device's performance.

Should you be interested, Veelo is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of CAD$1,300 (about US$989) will get you one, when and if they reach production.

The Easyglider was a similar contraption, but appears to no longer be in production. It's also possible to utilize the FlyRad electric unicycle in the same fashion, although it's short enough that users have to squat while using it.

Veelo can be seen in action, in the video below.

Sources: Kickstarter, Veelo

Veelo | Power Your Ride

Tags

Urban TransportKickstarterRollerbladesSkateboardElectric Skateboards
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More