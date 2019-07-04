But don't let its size fool you – this little carnivore meant business. Its mouth was full of sharp, serrated teeth, and then of course there's the multi-bladed feet. Vespersaurus rested its body weight on one long toe that jutted out from the middle of each foot, leaving the two either side to be raised, with large claws ready for hunting. The team describes the weapons as straighter and sharper than those on related dinosaurs, making them perfect for slicing and slashing.