Video: Stealth Bomber electric bike packs a serious punch

By Loz Blain
July 10, 2015
Stealth Bomber: 10.5 inch suspension travel at the rear and 8 inches at the front are great for trails and small jumps
Stealth Bomber makes light work of hills - even massive slopes like these
Stealth Bomber: all that power equals loads of fun, but it can sometimes get away from you
The Stealth Bomber's Magura brakes at work
With a top speed in excess of 80 km/h, the Stealth Bomber has our Editor a little concerned through corners
The Stealth Bomber packs 4.8 kW of peak power. This doesn't tend to make it a gentler ride, you're pedalling just as hard as usual and going much, much faster
Gizmag's Noel McKeegan tests the Stealth Bomber's aquatic abilities in a small puddle
Stealth Bomber: even better fun with a buddy
Stealth Bomber: 10.5 inch suspension travel at the rear and 8 inches at the front are great for trails and small jumps
Stealth Bomber: aircraft grade aluminium frame is virtually indestructible, according to the manufacturer. It carries a lifetime warranty
Stealth Bomber's Magura brakes - you don't want to skimp on stopping power when you've got so much acceleration at your disposal
Stealth Bomber: illegal for road use, and requires the same level of recreational registration as a dirt bike if you're not on private property
Pair of Stealth Bombers show puddle who's boss
Stealth Bomber: not the world's greatest motocrosser, but still outstanding fun to throw at a jump
Stealth Bomber: looks pretty mean and rides even meaner
Stealth Bomber: a high adrenaline piece of equipment
Australian company Stealth makes the kind of electric bicycles everyone would love to make if there were no government-imposed 200-watt power restrictions pooping the party. Packing 4.8 kW of peak power and a top speed in excess of 80 km/h (~50 mph), the original Stealth Bomber is a far cry from your urban commuter – this super e-bike is one wild ride.

Watch Gizmag's Editor Noel McKeegan and a couple of slightly unhinged buddies put this electric powerhouse through its paces in our video review.

Stealth Bomber e-bike review

More information: Stealth Electric Bikes or check out our photo gallery.

Loz Blain
8 comments
martinkopplow
This could be fun. In 2010 we purposefully built some overpowered ebikes. The mission objective was: "Forget the rules and find out how much power we need to add until it is big fun!" That's the kind of job I like. So I took off the shelf BMX bikes, removed the pedals, added footrests, a thumb controller, and different electric motors ranging from the road legal 200W for the more or less boring reference version up to 5KW for the 'most fun' version. None of the bikes weighed in at more than 25kg including the battery. Now, it turned out 1KW was sufficiently dangerous for novice riders, and a BMX bike sized ride with about 3KW available was already lots of fun for the experienced, while 5KW accelerating only 25kg was just crazy, with top speed well beyond the above quoted 80km/h mark, probably also beyond the 100km/h. I did not dare going any faster on that thing, though. It's not hard to do, try this at home!
Jay Finke
Wow that looks like fun, something easy to throw in the bed of a truck, I could see this used on a farm, for checking fence, critters.crops...
ljaques
The perfect bug-out machine...if it were only $9k less pricy.
Timelord
"Australian company Stealth makes the kind of electric bicycles everyone would love to make if there were no government-imposed 200-watt power restrictions pooping the party." You're forgetting something more important than the power limit. Everyone would love it if it wasn't $10,000 and up. For that kind of money, I could buy a much faster, street-legal gas-powered motorcycle.
NickRushton
This reminds me of the <a href="http://www.fullycharged.com/e-bikes/bike-brand/M55/M55-Terminus">M55 Terminus</a> that was popular a few years ago, the only problem is that at their max speeds they are not road legal in the UK which makes them pretty useless for everything apart from off road stuff.
JosephLetts
Surely a bike driven by something other than pure human power is a motorbike, so should fall under the same laws, ie insurance, tax etc, and a licence. Don;t get me wrong, I would love one, but at the end of the day, it's a motorbike, electric or otherwise.
neutrino78x
macman -- it's real but very expensive. Looks like the model they're talking about here is $10,000. http://www.elvmotors.com/stealth-bomber-electric-bicycle.html

