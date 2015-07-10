Video: Stealth Bomber electric bike packs a serious punch

Australian company Stealth makes the kind of electric bicycles everyone would love to make if there were no government-imposed 200-watt power restrictions pooping the party. Packing 4.8 kW of peak power and a top speed in excess of 80 km/h (~50 mph), the original Stealth Bomber is a far cry from your urban commuter – this super e-bike is one wild ride.

Watch Gizmag's Editor Noel McKeegan and a couple of slightly unhinged buddies put this electric powerhouse through its paces in our video review.

Stealth Bomber e-bike review

More information: Stealth Electric Bikes or check out our photo gallery.

The Stealth Bomber's Magura brakes at work Loz Blain/Gizmag

Stealth Bomber: looks pretty mean and rides even meaner Loz Blain/Gizmag