Looking to mix a bit of beach cruising culture from a bygone era with some new-age drivetrain technology, Volkswagen debuted its super-cute electrified dune buggy at Geneva earlier in the year. The automaker is again showing off the stylish retro cruiser as part of Monterey Car Week, marking the occasion by setting it free on the sand alongside the inspiration for the design, a Meyers Manx dune buggy in a original 60s-era styling.