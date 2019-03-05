Realistically though, it's the design that makes this one sing. It's ultra-clean and sleek, with a water-resistant Nappa leather interior that looks like it's ready to be hosed down after a day out getting dirty. There's a strap-down tray for surfboards, skateboards or whatever else you want to lug back there. The "hey you" dash, squashed-oval steering wheel and pedals are the definition of bare minimum, and the rounded LED head and taillights brand it as Volkswagen through and through.