The full video of Volkswagen's I.D. R smashing the all-time Pikes Peak record
Volkswagen has released fully edited multi-camera footage, with commentary, of Romain Dumas smashing the all-time Pikes Peak hill climb record in the all-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak race car, showing just how maddeningly fast this thing is.
Unfortunately, the video is missing the one view we wanted to see most – the one straight out of the cockpit, which made such riveting viewing when Porsche smashed the outright Nurburgring record a few weeks ago. Did Volkswagen learn nothing from the massive success of Ari Vatanen's extraordinary Climb Dance video?
Still, it's pretty awesome footage, and well worth a watch. What a spectacular car, and what a glorious piece of road. Watching it unspool like liquorice as the choppers climb and swoop, struggling to keep the car in frame, is both mesmerizing and uplifting. Driving the track one day is on our bucket list, although maybe not quite that fast.
Source: Volkswagen
