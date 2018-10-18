"Optical Lane Assist" paints the road ahead with lines showing the width and trajectory of your car, bending as the steering wheel turns, to show exactly how much room you're leaving for roadworks, for example, or to give you an idea of which gaps you can fit through. They would also give oncoming cars on narrow country roads a clear idea of how much road space they've got to use, a little like those Xfire lights that cyclists can use to create their own bike lane. This is achieved using a HD micro-pixel headlight design that has up to 30,000 different light points to work with at varying intensities.