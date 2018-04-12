The range for the Volvo FL Electric will depend on need. Volvo has built the truck to be modular so that battery costs can be minimized and suited directly to the user's requirements. Calling these "holistic solutions," Volvo Truck's head of product strategy for the FL and FE, Jonas Odermalm describes a combination of driving cycles, load capacities, and expected uptime being used to determine range, charging infrastructure, and so forth. The FL Electric is designed to have a range of up to 300 km (186 miles) from batteries ranging from 100 to 300 kWh.