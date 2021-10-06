Canon launches world's first dual fisheye stereoscopic RF-mount lens

Canon's upcoming dual fisheye lens works with the EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera to create immersive 8K VR video, and is reported to be the first digital lens to allow for stereoscopic 3D 180-degree video capture to a single image sensor.

"This new RF lens produces a stunning 8K virtual reality image and sets itself apart through its simplified workflow," said Canon USA's Tatsuro "Tony" Kano. "Our goal is to make immersive storytelling more accessible for all."

The RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens features L-series optics that are positioned 60 mm from each other to deliver natural-looking 3D imagery when viewed through a compatible VR headset, with Canon mentioning the Oculus Quest 2 as a likely contender.

The setup allows for simultaneous left and right recording to the R5's 45-MP full-frame sensor, which can be output as a single image file at up to 8K DCI 30p or 4K DCI 60p. Canon is to release subscription-based EOS VR Utility software that will allow creators to edit the footage and set the resolution and file format ahead of export, and a plug-in for Adobe Premier Pro will be made available on subscription, too. An upcoming firmware update for the EOS R5 will also add VR shooting functions to the camera.

Electronically controlled apertures allow the VR lens to operate just like any other RF-mount glass, with an aperture range of f/2.8 to f/16 on offer. Creators can get pretty close to the action (7.87 in/0.2 m), and magnification of 0.3x is possible as well. There's a built-in ND filter holder, and the lens is sealed against ingress from dust and water and has been coated to help control flare for shooting flexibility.

The dual fisheye VR lens is due to go on sale in late December for US$1,999. The video below has more.

Shoot VR with Canon’s New RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens

Source: Canon