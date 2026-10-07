VR chair offers a new way into virtual worlds without a headset

Virtual reality can take you anywhere, but strap on a headset for long enough and your sore neck brings you back to actual reality. A Kyushu University researcher wants to change that, and his idea is a chair that offers a new way of experiencing virtual worlds.

Until now, immersive VR has mostly come in two flavors, projection rooms and headsets, and each one solves the other's problem. Projection rooms, such as domes, wrap screens around you and don't ask you to wear extra gear, but the depth of the scene stays tied to the size of the room. Headsets get around that by placing an image at any distance, which is why they feel like stepping inside a scene, yet they do it by strapping weight to your head.

The new chair is pitched as a third way. It combines the stable surroundings of a projection room with the personal viewpoint of a headset. According to the researchers, it beats domes on image depth and headsets on comfort and ease of entry.

The project began with a student complaint. "Some days he's in VR more than he's out of it," recalls Shogo Fukushima, an associate professor in Kyushu University's Faculty of Information Science and Electrical Engineering and author of the paper, published at SIGGRAPH Emerging Technologies '26. "He'd even try to sleep there, but the headset made it hard to get comfortable."

Today's VR gear is built for short sessions, not for someone who practically lives in it, like this student. Wider views, sharper resolution, and more processing power all add hardware, and with it, weight and pressure on the head and neck. Rather than trimming that weight, Fukushima's lab asked whether anything needed to be worn at all.

Seated in the chair, you get a wide, cinema-like view from a seat no bigger than an armchair. A headset fakes depth by showing each eye a slightly different image through lenses held close to the face. The Kyushu team achieves the same effect with a micromirror array, a panel of many tiny mirrors that sends a different image to each eye.

Mountless Aerial HMDs: Non-Wearable VR Experience at SIGGRAPH 2026

The design uses aerial imaging optics, a technique that makes pictures hover in space instead of sitting on a screen. It gives the sitter an expansive, theater-like 3D view from a compact seat, with no headset.

The optics themselves aren't new. According to the paper, mirror-plate elements of this kind have been developed since around 2006. The step forward is a working system you can sit in and look around. The optical module is mounted on a chair, and a built-in gyroscope, a sensor that detects rotation, tracks its turns in real time. Rotate your body and the 3D view rotates with you, with no calibration needed.

Fukushima floats another possible benefit, one that might appeal to the easily queasy, this writer included. "Our system also has the potential to reduce VR sickness in the future," he says. "Without a headset to constrain the design, larger optical components and moving mechanisms can be incorporated more freely." Such changes could ease the mismatch between what eyes see and what the body feels.

Ditching the headset has a cost. The mirror plate soaks up some of the light, which means a very bright display, and its size largely limits how wide the view can be. The paper itself acknowledges the field of view is limited, and its comparison table rates both field of view and portability as only "conditionally supported."

The study also describes only rotation, with the view turning as the chair does, and doesn't claim you can look 360 degrees in every direction. What it doesn't make clear is whether a narrower view takes something away from the immersion that makes VR so compelling. It gives no field-of-view figures and no user tests measuring the sense of immersion.

To widen the view, it proposes placing flat mirrors above, below, and on both sides of the plate, which in theory could expand the effective screen up to six times. The paper says a prototype demonstration shows the view can be extended this way, but no measurements are reported, and the only way to know if the chair convinces is to sit in it.

The team is now looking for industry partners to work on uses like in-car workspaces, interactive museum exhibits, remote-controlled construction machinery, and disaster-response robots. Further out, Fukushima hopes to build something like Doraemon's "Anywhere Door" (a magic door from the Japanese manga and anime series that opens onto any place), letting two people share one virtual scene.

Source: Kyushu University