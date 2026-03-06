Barely-there AR glasses go big on going light

Intelligent electronics brand Vizo is currently presenting its new project on Kickstarter: the Z1 Pro AR glasses. Made of ultra-lightweight resin and tipping the scales at just 63 grams (2.2 oz), they're one of the lightest sets of AR glasses on the market.

Unlike most devices in this category, the Z1 Pros support SteamVR streaming, allowing users to experience immersive games. Typically, this level of immersion requires a bulky enclosed headset, so achieving it through lightweight AR glasses is quite an interesting innovation. Switching between 2D and 3D modes is instant, allowing users to enable 3D for compatible games and movies.

The glasses feature a 160-inch virtual display with 120Hz Full HD visuals and an industry-leading peak brightness of 6,000 nits (1,500 nits perceived to the eye) – almost twice as high as that of many comparable AR glasses. This basically means they can provide clear, vivid image both indoors and outdoors.

The Z1 Pros feature built-in speakers, although they also work with earbuds Vizo

The Vizo Z1 Pros also feature a color gamut of ≥98%, designed to deliver realistic color reproduction with richer tones, brighter highlights, and deeper shadows – very close to how we actually perceive the world around us.

The frameless design of the glasses removes all visible boundaries from the field of view. A 47.5-degree ultra-wide field of view creates the equivalent of a 154–385-inch screen viewed from four to 10 meters away (13 to 33 ft), which means you can use them even on public transport while commuting.

The designers promise that the glasses can instantly create a personal Full HD theater experience, making them perfect for watching movies at home or on an airplane. They're also suitable for gaming, as well as for office meetings and presentations, replacing multiple displays.

Each lens has an independent diopter adjustment dial Vizo

One of the distinguishing features of the Z1 Pros is their built-in diopter adjustment for near-sighted users. Each lens has an independent adjustment dial (0–600 degrees), eliminating the need for prescription inserts. For users with astigmatism, the solution is less straightforward: the company plans to release an external prescription lens frame that can be fitted with custom lenses at an optical store.

The Vizo Z1 Pros include built-in speakers that deliver well-balanced audio for movies, games, and music. Both volume and image brightness can be adjusted through a dynamic island-style on-screen display, with no need to install any additional apps on your phone.

The glasses are compatible with PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, as well as most smartphones, tablets, and computers. They are fully plug-and-play, and connect easily to any device supporting USB-C or HDMI.

The Vizo Z1 Pros sport a 160-inch virtual display with 120Hz Full HD visuals and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits Vizo

Power consumption is approximately 2W, and since the glasses draw power from the device they are connected to, battery life depends on that device. For example, with a typical 4,000-mAh battery, a smartphone can power the glasses for around three hours.

For early Kickstarter backers, the Vizo Z1 Pros will cost US$329, with a planned retail price of nearly $600. The model without adjustable diopters will cost slightly less – $299 for backers and about $544 at retail. Assuming they reach production, shipping is planned for April.

VIZO Z1 Pro - Lightest & Brightest AR Glasses For SteamVR

Source: Kickstarter

