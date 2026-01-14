Lightweight immersive glasses put a 300-inch theater on your face

The mobile entertainment industry has a tendency to make devices lighter and more immersive, blurring the line between everyday life and virtual reality. Xynavo AR glasses offer a glimpse of what the future of portable entertainment may look like, and they are currently available for backing on Kickstarter.

Unlike many VR and AR headsets that are bulky and heavy to wear for extended periods, these glasses weigh just 95 grams (3.4 oz). The creators promise they don’t cause any discomfort even after several hours of use.

The glasses measure 179 x 152 x 53 mm (7.05 x 5.98 x 2.09 in), and even though they're light and compact, there's reportedly no sacrifice in visual quality. They feature dual 4K displays with a 70º field of view, projecting images on a massive 300-inch virtual screen that only you can see. Each eye receives a high-resolution image that remains consistently sharp across the entire field of view.

The glasses are said to offer “a full theater-grade experience” Xynavo

Another standout feature is the adjustable diopter system, ranging from +2D to -6D, allowing most users to achieve a clearly focused image without wearing prescription glasses under the device.

The main difference with lower-resolution AR glasses is that they simply stretch pixels to simulate larger virtual screens, which significantly reduces quality, while Xynavo maintains sharpness even at cinema-scale sizes. Traditional AR devices usually support only a single 3D format, while Xynavo offers two built-in 3D split-screen modules – 3840 x 1080 and 1920 x 1080, supporting a wider range of 3D videos and apps. Switching between modes takes just a long press of a button.

The glasses measure 179 x 152 x 53 mm (7.05 x 5.98 x 2.09 in) and feature dual 4K displays Xynavo

Bright daylight doesn’t affect the viewing experience, as the glasses feature a dedicated blackout shield built into the frame.

Sound quality is another point of pride for the developers. The glasses feature in-ear modules designed for noise isolation and zero sound leakage. This makes them particularly useful on planes or trains, where passengers next to you may be sleeping (or silently judging your movie choices).

The Xynavo glasses can also serve as an immersive laptop screen Xynavo

Xynavo is a fully plug-and-play device, meaning it doesn't require an app or pairing to function. It’s compatible with smartphones, laptops, tablets (both Windows and iOS), TV boxes, and the Nintendo Switch. So pretty much any device that has USB-C or HDMI video output can be turned into a virtual cinematic display, offering what the creators describe as “a full theater-grade experience.”

And this experience can be either enjoyed on your own or shared with friends. Multiple devices can connect to the same screen using a special adapter, making it possible to watch movies or play games together.

Images are projected onto a massive 300-inch virtual screen that only users can see Xynavo

And although being primarily an entertainment product, Xynavo can also be used for work. When connected to a laptop, it can function as an external display. Thanks to the high-resolution displays, even small fonts remain sharp and easy to read, so the developer team says you can do coding or work on Excel spreadsheets using it (no idea why anyone would choose that over a sci-fi blockbuster, but sure).

If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, shipping will start in March. Early backers can secure the device in black or red colors for US$269, with a retail price of $499. A set of four costs $1,097, which saves about $20 per pair. Orders of two or four glasses include a multi-functional adapter at no extra cost.

