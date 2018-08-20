Water is an essential ingredient in the search for extraterrestrial life. It is so basic to any biology as we know it on even the most fundamental level that it is at the very top of the list of exoplanet properties that astrobiologists tick off on their to-do list. Without water, there can be no life, so exoplanet hunters look for planets with positive signs of water or, at the very least, the right conditions were liquid water could exist.