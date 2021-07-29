Bang & Olufsen shuts out the world with Beoplay EQ true wireless earphones

After first entering the now pretty crowded true wireless earphone marketplace back in 2017 with the Beoplay E8, Danish high-end audio brand Bang & Olufsen has now launched its first pair of noise-canceling true wireless earphones.

The Beoplay EQ true wireless earphones have been tuned by "acclaimed sound engineers" to deliver B&O's signature sound through 6.8-mm electro-dynamic drivers, with 107-dB sensitivity, a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, and 17-ohm impedance. But if you feel the need to tweak to personal taste, such things can be undertaken using the B&O app.

Taking care of the adaptive active noise cancellation is a dedicated ANC DSP (Digital Signal Processing) chip and six MEMS microphones, with automatic adjustment of the level of noise cancellation depending on surroundings, and a transparency mode to allow the outside world in when needed.

B&O has included Bluetooth 5.2 technology for connection stability and low power draw, with support for the aptX Adaptive, AAC and SBC codecs. Fast pairing is possible thanks to Microsoft Swift Pair and Made for iPhones licenses, while tapping on the aluminum touch interface on the outer face of the housing facilitates playback/ANC control.

Band & Olufsen describes the Beoplay EQ earphones as the "perfect pocketable companion for escaping the noise of everyday life" Bang & Olufsen

The earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant to IP54 standards, and offer up to 6.5 hours of per-charge listening with ANC active, or 7.5 hours with ANC switched off, and a total of 20 hours with charging help from the case. That's not quite as impressive as the 35 hours of total playback time offered by the company's third generation Beoplay E8 earphones, though those lack ANC.

A 20-minute quick charge offers up to two hours of playback time, and the aluminum case can be wirelessly topped up via a Qi-compatible charging mat.

"When creating Beoplay EQ, we made a commitment to deliver on the expectations of our customers whether they are using their earphones for travel, business or pleasure," said the company's Christoffer Poulsen. "The ergonomic earphones have been designed for comfort and provide powerful and authentic sound, making them a must have for design and music lovers. Thanks to the durable aluminum charging case as well as the Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Beoplay EQ provides a revolutionary listening experience wherever you go."

The EQ earphones come in black or gold, are supplied with four pairs of silicone eartips plus once pair of Comply Series 200 foam tips, and are available from August 19 for a relatively high price tag of US$399. This makes them much more expensive than Apple's AirPods Pro, Sony's WF-1000XM4 and even the MW08 from fellow luxury brand Master & Dynamic. But this is Bang & Olufsen, after all.

Product page: Beoplay EQ