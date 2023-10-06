Blucap Moto navigational AR sunglasses keep the geek factor down

Augmented reality eyewear is great for providing turn-by-turn navigational cues, but a lot of the goggles and visors have a kind of … tech-nerdy vibe. Blucap Moto sunglasses are different, in that they won't make you look like a Sheldon Cooper wannabe.

As their name implies, the Blucap Motos are made for use by motorcycle riders. A version for cyclists is reportedly in the works.

The very normal-looking sunglasses wirelessly communicate with a handlebar-mounted remote and an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone – that phone can just be stuffed in a pocket or backpack. Once the user has selected their destination on the app, they just put on the glasses and hit the road.

Whenever the user subsequently approaches an intersection where they have to turn, a tiny MicroLED display projects a directional arrow onto the inside of the right-hand lens. That arrow automatically disappears once the turn has been made.

Examples of the map and navigational cue displays Blucap

If the user wishes to see where they are within a street map, pushing a button on the remote temporarily brings up a monochrome map segment with their position indicated on it. It's also possible to have the app display incoming phone calls, text messages and speed limit alerts. The calls can be taken via a paired third-party Bluetooth headset.

All of that having been said, the Motos are designed to be very simple and uncluttered. They feature no buttons or other physical controls, plus they power up and connect with the phone/remote as soon as their arms are opened. One charge of their integrated lithium battery is reportedly good for 10 hours of use, while the remote should run for about six months per pair of button cell batteries.

The Blucap Motos are claimed to weigh less than 45 grams (1.6 oz) Blucap

The glasses feature a neutral set of permanent inner lenses, which can be combined with various interchangeable outer lens. They come with a set of polarized, scratch-resistant, anti-fog, tinted outer lenses, which block 100% of UVA and UVB light. And yes, they can be ordered with prescription lenses.

The Blucap Moto sunglasses are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$299 will get you a set – assuming they reach production. Their planned retail price is $399.

They're demonstrated in the following video.

Blucap Moto Motorcycle Navigation Sunglasses

Sources: Kickstarter, Blucap

