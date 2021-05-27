Bugatti turns from high-end automobiles to premium smartwatches

The Bugatti brand is usually associated with high-performance automobiles, but it's now attached to three premium smartwatches, too. Bugatti has teamed up with wearables manufacturer VIITA to produce the models, which are limited in number and currently being funded via Kickstarter.

First and foremost, the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo bring with them luxurious looks and style in abundance. They're made up of more than 1,000 parts, made from scratch-resistant ceramic and high-strength titanium.

Bugatti and VIITA say that these smartwatches support tracking for up to 90 different sports, while there's also heart rate monitoring and VO2 Max readings as part of the package. GPS is on board, which can apparently track lap times and acceleration if you happen to be in a race car while wearing one of these.

If that wasn't enough, the smart timepieces also offer monitoring of your blood oxygen levels, your stress, and your sleep. It's certainly hard to fault these new devices in terms of their form or their functionality, although don't expect too much on the software side in terms of apps.

The three models are the same size but offer different styling Bugatti

The watches come running an operating system developed by Bugatti and VIITA, with a bespoke accompanying app available for both Android and iOS. You can pair these wearables with any phone, but they're not going to offer support for Google Fit or Apple Health – Strava is the only real integration of note.

The makers of the devices are promising up to 14 days of battery life between charges – an impressive level of longevity – and they all come carrying a 390 x 390-pixel, full color LED touchscreen. The smartwatches are water resistant to 100 meters (328 ft), and a five-year warranty is included for extra peace of mind.

"The Bugatti smartwatch line offers utmost luxury, bespoke software and features embedded in highest quality materials," says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles, and the range is certainly one of the better looking smartwatches of 2021.

It's also one of the more expensive: pricing starts at €899 (roughly US$1,095) on Kickstarter, with shipping expected in October 2021. Only a few hundred of these smartwatches will be made in total – though as with any Kickstarter project, we should point out that putting down your cash is no guarantee of seeing a finished product.

Still, this particular project seems to have enough manufacturing and branding clout behind it to become a reality, assuming it reaches its goal. If you do register for a Bugatti smartwatch, it will come in an ornate presentation box made from vegan leather and sustainable wood.

Source: Bugatti