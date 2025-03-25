You like pockets? Caligo is the "Swiss Army knife" of pants

There are probably a million reasons why you don't need a new pair of pants. But there are at least 18 reasons why you want these particular adventure pants from Caligo.

For starters, pockets. Who doesn't love pockets? There are no less than 18 pockets in these bad boys. If you're like me, you don't like to check bags at the airport. You'll be able to pack an entire carry-on in your pants, including – but not limited to – your 10-inch iPad and a 14-hour flight's worth of beef jerky. No joke.

There are nine pockets per leg to choose from. Some of which are even pockets within pockets, like a Christopher Nolan pocket-ception pants blockbuster. For the few that are zippered, YKK has you covered with quality weatherproofed zips that won't burst when packing too many cookies, or leak when you're caught in a downpour. Some even have RFID-blocking tech, meaning skimmers aren't going to snoop your credit card numbers when traversing sketchy places.

Caligo adventure pants are flexible enough to send a set of stairs while you're out urban MTB'ing Caligo

But for real, they're actually pretty cool pants, literally and figuratively. They're water, sun, sand, and windproof, as well as scratch, tear, and chemical resistant, and are made with an anti-bacterial ripstop weave. Not only are they strong, they're lightweight and breathable. The pants are woven mostly with Ecoflex Regenerated Nylon 66 sourced from recycled fish nets (and we know how tough those are). That's the same stuff seat belts and parachutes are made from.

The pants also have zippable mesh vents for better airflow, to keep you from getting too sweaty while pack-muling all your goodies through the airport, jungle, or office.

Caligo adventure pants are great for standing under waterfalls – the legs even have a zip that allows the leg to flare over your shoes for keeping your shoes dry-ish Caligo

I experienced a flexible waistband for the first time as an adult with my 5.11 Tactical pants. Never before had I known the comfort just a little flexibility gives you when wearing pants all day long, particularly when hiking. The Caligos also feature a flexible waistband and adjustable magnetic Fidlock belt. The knees of the Caligo pants are articulated, adding to the comfort, while the crotch is gusseted, adding to the emotional comfort of not splitting your pants right up the middle, even when chuckin' some sweet fakie kickflips in the half pipe.

I have personal experience with this ... as a pro photographer, having a place to carry an extra lens is clutch! Caligo

Oh yeah, and pockets!

These pants look surprisingly just as at home on a mountain face as they do with a sport coat. The only pants that might be cooler than the Caligo's are the Skip Mo/GO pants ... but I'm not sure they're available to the public yet.

Whether in the jungle or in the urban jungle, Caligo adventure pants fit right in Caligo

This is the 6th product Caligo has launched with the previous five being quite successful, shipping to 130 countries and over 12,000 people. You can get them in Urban Black and Aurora Green. I'm personally getting the green. Which color are you getting?

Source: Caligo Kickstarter

If you order from the Kickstarter, New Atlas will get commission and you'll be supporting your favorite news site!