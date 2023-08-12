Wearable Clip Mouse goes on the fingers, not on a pad

The humble computer mouse works pretty good just as it is, but that doesn't stop people from trying to improve it. One such new-school device is the Clip Mouse, which is worn on the fingers and doesn't require a flat working surface.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the German-designed gadget is designed to replicate the features of Apple's Magic Mouse (and yes, it is also compatible with PCs). It's shaped kind of like a sideways letter U, and is worn across the top and bottom of the user's index and middle fingers.

As the user moves their hand through the usual cursor-moving motions, an integrated accelerometer detects the mouse's horizontal movements, relaying them to the computer via Bluetooth. Because no laser or other optical components are involved, the device doesn't have to be used on a flat, uniform surface such as a mouse pad.

Left and right clicking motions are detected on the lower "arm" of the U, as the undersides of the wearer's fingers press against a built-in touchscreen.

When the user wishes to type – and doesn't want their typing movements to be misconstrued as mousing movements – they temporarily disable the mouse simply by pressing a pushbutton on its side with their thumb. That same button is used to recenter the cursor into the middle of the screen if it gets stuck off to one side.

One USB-charge of the device's lithium-ion battery should reportedly be good for 50 hours of use.

Assuming the Clip Mouse reaches production, a pledge of €59 (about US$65) will get you one. It's demonstrated in the following video.

Clip Mouse - a computer mouse like no other

Source: Kickstarter

