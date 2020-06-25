Duolink wireless buds come with speaker charging case

Due to launch on Kickstarter next month, the Duolink true wireless earphones come with a charging case with built-in speakers for the option of keeping the music to yourself or sharing with others.

We've seen a similar idea before with Phiaton's Bolt BT 700 earphones and others, but the Duolink charging case can split in two for stereo sound or snap together to act as a single speaker box. Nifty.

The earphones themselves have an AirPods look about them, and battery life per charge is reported to be four hours but this can be extended by popping them in the charging case between commutes. They're IP54 water-resistant so should be good for workouts in the gym, and pair to a music source over Bluetooth 5.0, which should offer a stable connection.

There's a built-in mic with AI noise cancellation for phone calls or interactions with a voice assistant, with tap control for volume adjustment, call pickup and so on.

When in speaker mode, the charging case battery should be good for six hours of playback. With the two sections connected as one speaker box, the output is said to have a bass-driven sound, but snap the case in two and you've got stereo.

Double-tapping the charging case/speaker housing can activate the voice assistant on a paired smartphone, so you can query the weather while prepping for the cookout, or you can make calls without using your hands.

The Duolink SpeakerBuds are due to launch on Kickstarter in July, where backers will be tempted with significant discounts off the estimated retail price of US$149. The video below has more.

Duolink | Your Outdoor Adventures' Device

Source: Duolink