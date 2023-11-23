© 2023 New Atlas
Wearables

Ice Ring gives 24/7 health tracking the finger

By Paul Ridden
November 23, 2023
Ice Ring gives 24/7 health tracking the finger
The Ice Ring powered by Omate is on sale in Europe now, with US availability expected from Q1 2024
The Ice Ring powered by Omate is on sale in Europe now, with US availability expected from Q1 2024
View 6 Images
The Ice Ring powered by Omate is on sale in Europe now, with US availability expected from Q1 2024
1/6
The Ice Ring powered by Omate is on sale in Europe now, with US availability expected from Q1 2024
Exploded view of the Ice Ring from Ice Watch and Omate
2/6
Exploded view of the Ice Ring from Ice Watch and Omate
The Ice Ring sports onboard sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels and activity
3/6
The Ice Ring sports onboard sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels and activity
The built-in battery is good for up to 6 days of regular use, with a recharge taking just 30 minutes
4/6
The built-in battery is good for up to 6 days of regular use, with a recharge taking just 30 minutes
The Ice Ring works with a companion mobile app to track key health metrics
5/6
The Ice Ring works with a companion mobile app to track key health metrics
Cementing its high-fashion status, the Ice Ring is on sale in Europe through independent jewelry shops
6/6
Cementing its high-fashion status, the Ice Ring is on sale in Europe through independent jewelry shops
View gallery - 6 images

Folks looking to monitor health metrics while on the move will likely pop a smartwatch or fitness tracker on their wrist. Those wanting a simpler option might go for a smart ring instead, and wearable outfit Omate has just launched the Ice Ring in Europe.

Though primarily known for its smartwatches, Omate did collaborate with French fashion brand Emanuel Ungaro in 2015 for a high-fashion smart ring that essentially served as a limited notification alert wearable that vibrated when a saved contact called a paired phone.

The Ice Ring is also fashion-focused – being made available through jewelry shops in Europe, including France's Louis Pion. But it's also an around-the-clock health monitor, with "state-of-the-art sensors" keeping track of metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and activity levels.

Cementing its high-fashion status, the Ice Ring is on sale in Europe through independent jewelry shops
Cementing its high-fashion status, the Ice Ring is on sale in Europe through independent jewelry shops

The ring works with a companion mobile app over Bluetooth 5.1 and can remind users to get moving or seek advice for abnormal heart rates. It supports different sports modes, and helps route tracking along with Google Maps and the GPS on the paired smartphone. When it's time to get some shut-eye, the Ice Ring monitors various sleep stages, with an algorithm providing an overall sleep score.

"The core advantage of the Ice Ring lies in its ability to translate data into practical insights especially for sleep monitoring," said Omate founder and CEO, Laurent Le Pen. "I do like watches and I am proud to say Omate was part of the first wave of smartwatches 10 years ago but I am also part of the people who dislike sleeping with a watch. The Ice Ring is a game changer for people who want to accurately monitor their sleep."

The outer shell is made from titanium alloy, the ring is rated water resistant to IP68 standards and it weighs in at 2.9 g (0.1 oz). The electronics are powered by a 20-mAh LiPo battery for up to 6 days of "normal" use, and recharge time is just 30 minutes using the magnetic USB charging cable.

The Ice Ring has been produced in partnership with Paris-based wearable brand Ice Watch, and is available now in silver, gold or black for €199. A US release is expected to follow from Q1 2024 for US$199, making it a good deal cheaper than the similar Horizon from Oura.

Product page: Ice Ring

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

WearablesHealthFitnessTrackingMonitoringActivity
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!