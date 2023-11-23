Ice Ring gives 24/7 health tracking the finger

Folks looking to monitor health metrics while on the move will likely pop a smartwatch or fitness tracker on their wrist. Those wanting a simpler option might go for a smart ring instead, and wearable outfit Omate has just launched the Ice Ring in Europe.

Though primarily known for its smartwatches, Omate did collaborate with French fashion brand Emanuel Ungaro in 2015 for a high-fashion smart ring that essentially served as a limited notification alert wearable that vibrated when a saved contact called a paired phone.

The Ice Ring is also fashion-focused – being made available through jewelry shops in Europe, including France's Louis Pion. But it's also an around-the-clock health monitor, with "state-of-the-art sensors" keeping track of metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and activity levels.

Cementing its high-fashion status, the Ice Ring is on sale in Europe through independent jewelry shops Omate

The ring works with a companion mobile app over Bluetooth 5.1 and can remind users to get moving or seek advice for abnormal heart rates. It supports different sports modes, and helps route tracking along with Google Maps and the GPS on the paired smartphone. When it's time to get some shut-eye, the Ice Ring monitors various sleep stages, with an algorithm providing an overall sleep score.

"The core advantage of the Ice Ring lies in its ability to translate data into practical insights especially for sleep monitoring," said Omate founder and CEO, Laurent Le Pen. "I do like watches and I am proud to say Omate was part of the first wave of smartwatches 10 years ago but I am also part of the people who dislike sleeping with a watch. The Ice Ring is a game changer for people who want to accurately monitor their sleep."

The outer shell is made from titanium alloy, the ring is rated water resistant to IP68 standards and it weighs in at 2.9 g (0.1 oz). The electronics are powered by a 20-mAh LiPo battery for up to 6 days of "normal" use, and recharge time is just 30 minutes using the magnetic USB charging cable.

The Ice Ring has been produced in partnership with Paris-based wearable brand Ice Watch, and is available now in silver, gold or black for €199. A US release is expected to follow from Q1 2024 for US$199, making it a good deal cheaper than the similar Horizon from Oura.

Product page: Ice Ring