Hands off: Jupiter wristwatch uses magnetically-driven beads instead

By David Szondy
August 29, 2020
The Jupiter replaces hands with magnetic beads
The Jupiter is water-resistant to 5 ATM (30 m, 100 ft)
Ziiiro Jupiter showing the setting crown
The dial is hydraulically pressed
The Jupiter uses a quartz movement
THe Jupiter has a Milanese mesh strap
Jupiter in chrome
The Jupiter replaces hands with magnetic beads
The watch is named for its resemblance to Jupiter as seen from one of its poles
Text from the back of the Ziiiro Jupiter
Jupiter comes in four color schemes
The Jupiter is priced at US$199
How Jupiter tells time
Side view of the Jupiter
Jupiter's strap is adjustable
Jupiter in black and chrome
Jupiter in black and rose
The Jupiter can be read from wide angles
Jupiter in chrome
Jupiter's interior
Ziiiro's Jupiter wristwatch takes minimalism to a new level by eliminating not only the numerals and markers but also the hands, in favor of magnetically-driven beads. Available in four color schemes, the timepiece is named for its resemblance to the planet Jupiter as seen from its poles.

In conventional analog watches, time is displayed by an hour hand and a minute hand that's linked to the movement by a gear train, which means that making a watch without them adds a real air of mystery. The tricky bit is that getting rid of those hands may seem the next logical step in minimalist horology, but it raises the question of how to display the time and how to run the display.

Jupiter in chrome

German/Hong Kong watchmakers Ziiiro's solution is to use two tiny steel balls set in grooves in a hydraulically-pressed and sandblast-polished dial set beneath a convex, hardened, mineral crystal and inside a 41-mm, 316L stainless-steel case that provides water resistance to 5 ATM (30 m, 100 ft).

According to Ziiiro, the outer steel ball displays the hours, and the inner one the minutes. These are moved by the Swiss Ronda 502 quartz movement, powered by a Renata 371/SR920SW battery. However, no details of exactly how the magnetic drive works have been released

The Jupiter comes in four color schemes: chrome, rose, black and rose, and black and chrome with a Milanese mesh strap. Each variant sells for US$199.

Source: Ziiiro

David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
