Hands off: Jupiter wristwatch uses magnetically-driven beads instead

Ziiiro's Jupiter wristwatch takes minimalism to a new level by eliminating not only the numerals and markers but also the hands, in favor of magnetically-driven beads. Available in four color schemes, the timepiece is named for its resemblance to the planet Jupiter as seen from its poles.

In conventional analog watches, time is displayed by an hour hand and a minute hand that's linked to the movement by a gear train, which means that making a watch without them adds a real air of mystery. The tricky bit is that getting rid of those hands may seem the next logical step in minimalist horology, but it raises the question of how to display the time and how to run the display.

Jupiter in chrome Ziiiro

German/Hong Kong watchmakers Ziiiro's solution is to use two tiny steel balls set in grooves in a hydraulically-pressed and sandblast-polished dial set beneath a convex, hardened, mineral crystal and inside a 41-mm, 316L stainless-steel case that provides water resistance to 5 ATM (30 m, 100 ft).

According to Ziiiro, the outer steel ball displays the hours, and the inner one the minutes. These are moved by the Swiss Ronda 502 quartz movement, powered by a Renata 371/SR920SW battery. However, no details of exactly how the magnetic drive works have been released

The Jupiter comes in four color schemes: chrome, rose, black and rose, and black and chrome with a Milanese mesh strap. Each variant sells for US$199.

Source: Ziiiro