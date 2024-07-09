Koojack vest keeps you cool when you're running hot

Whether you're working outdoors or just taking a leisurely stroll, keeping your cool on a hot and sticky summer day can be a struggle. But a new Kickstarter campaign may have just the thing for a quick but lasting cooldown.

The Koojack is pitched as a lightweight cooling vest that makes use of semiconductor technology to provide a cooling effect via internal patches at the push of a button. The project owner explains that the setup is "designed around the thermoelectric effect" where "one side of the patch gets cold, while the other side releases heat."

Each of the six cooling patches has its own fan to disperse heat, and "with six fans working together, the cooling system achieves impressive heat dissipation, ensuring excellent cooling effects." The chill can be felt in around three to five seconds, and an onboard control system has been included that can maintain the temperature at 25 °C (77 °F) to "enhance overall comfort." Adjustable temperature control is being looked into.

The Koojack vest reportedly employs six heat-dissipating fans and a thermoelectric cooling system, plus conductive materials to "effectively distribute cold evenly throughout the entire vest" Koojack/Kickstarter

The vest is fashioned from breathable polyester and is reported to make use of "effective heat-conductive materials and a well-designed structure to evenly distribute cooling." There's a connector inside the left zip-up pocket for cabling to the included 5,000-mAh portable battery that powers the cooling system, and small essentials can be stowed in the other pocket. The powerbank is reckoned good for around two hours of cooling per charge.

The fans even appear to include LEDs – so could be a visibility aid for cyclists or runners in low light. But if that's not needed, clothing can be worn over top without impacting performance. The vest is being made available in six sizes to suit a wide variety of users, and can be hand or machine washed by first detaching the outer fans and ensuring the battery is not in the pocket. The fans themselves can be kept clean using a damp cloth and soft brush.

Kickstarter pledges for the Koojack vest currently start at US$129, which is reported to be 44% off the expected retail price. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already successful campaign, shipping to anywhere in the world is estimated to start from September.

