LG adds noise cancellation to Tone Free self-cleaning wireless earphones

By Paul Ridden
October 26, 2020
The Tone Free true wireless earphones feature active noise cancellation and Meridian-tuned audio
Back in July, LG launched some true wireless earphones in the US that came with a bacteria-killing charging case. But they offered passive isolation only. Now the company has announced a new member of the Tone Free family that rocks active noise cancellation.

Like the Tone Free HBS-FN6 models, the HBS-FN7 true wireless earphones have launched first in South Korea, with North America, Europe and Asia following in the coming months.

And they also come supplied with a UVNano charging case, which blasts the buds with ultraviolet light to kill 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria that may otherwise try to make a home on the inner mesh of the earphones. But LG has added LED status lights to the case for monitoring charge levels and UVNano operation.

The active noise cancellation setup makes use of three microphones on each earbud – two outer and one inner – for the promise of blocking out almost all environmental noise so that users can focus on the music.

The dual-layered dynamic drivers feature a metal layer and dense texture dampers for improved resolution at mid and high frequencies, while a full and rich lower end is catered for with the inclusion of silicone in the design. The earphones have also been tuned by Brit audio tech company Meridian Audio to recreate the experience of listening to full-size loudspeakers. Four custom EQ presets are available via the LG Tone Free app for Android/iOS too, where the bass or treble can be boosted, or immersive surround-sound listening can be had, or a clean, natural listening experience can be dialed in.

The true wireless earbuds pair to a music source such as a smartphone over Bluetooth 5.1 with support for the AAC codec, and the 55-mAh battery in each earpiece should be good for seven hours of play with active noise cancellation disabled, or five hours with it switched on. Should the juice run out while on the move, five minutes in the charging case will provide enough charge for an hour of play. That charging case can deliver another 15 hours of earphone play time before it will need plugging in.

The Tone Free HBS-FN7 ANC earphones launched today in South Korea, with the release in the other markets mentioned above scheduled to take place during the fourth quarter of 2020 for an as yet undisclosed price. For reference, the passive isolation FN6 earphones carry a suggested retail price of US$149.99, so you can expect the FN7s to cost more.

