Sensor-packin' gloves designed to be a wearable weightlifting coach

Any fitness expert will tell you, weightlifting is about more than just lifting weights up and down. A new set of "smart" gloves is designed with that in mind, as they track multiple performance metrics in real real time.

The Polish-designed Shape.Care weightlifting gloves each feature four integrated sensors; a removable electronics module containing the battery, a pulse oximeter and an IMU (inertial measurement unit); plus conductive threads linking the sensors to that module. The gloves – along with the threads – are washable, once the module has been popped out.

Utilizing an accompanying iOS/Android app, users start by selecting a preprogrammed training plan based on factors such as their current strength level and their long-term goals. As they proceed to work out, the gloves track factors such as the number of repetitions per session, lifting technique, left/right-arm load balance, grip distribution across the hand, and heart rate/cardiovascular capacity.

All of that data is processed via the app, which shows users how they're progressing, offers advice on how to maximize their workouts, and lets them know what they may be doing wrong. We're told that one charge of each module's battery should be good for three to four typical workouts.

Shape.Care gloves are fully washable – once the electronics module is removed Shape.Care

Should you be interested, the Shape.Care gloves are currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming they reach production, a pledge of 649 Polish zloty (about US$170) will get you a pair – that's 30 percent off the planned retail price. Hopefully they'll do better than PureCarbon's similar Delta Gloves, which failed to meet their crowdfunding goal.

The Shape.Care gloves are demonstrated in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, Shape.Care