Sony aims to cut out the world with latest wireless headphones

By Paul Ridden
April 01, 2020
Dual-sensor noise cancellation technology essentially cuts you off from the outside world so you can focus on the music
Dual-sensor noise cancellation technology essentially cuts you off from the outside world so you can focus on the music
Buttons on the earcups are used to control the WH-CH710N noise-canceling wireless headphones
The WH-CH710N earcups can fold flat for travel
Dual-sensor noise cancellation technology essentially cuts you off from the outside world so you can focus on the music
There's an ambient mode for those times when you might want to hear what's going on around you without having to pause the music or remove the headphones
Sony is promising up to 35 hours of per charge playback
The WF-XB700 true wireless earphones are good for up to nine hours of playback on their own, with another nine hours possible after a top up in the included charging case
The WF-XB700 in-ear headphone are ergonomically shaped to make contact with three points around the ear for a secure, comfortable fit
Sony has some new wireless additions to its headphone range. First up is a pair of over-ear noise cancellation cans with dual noise sensors, all day playback and a mode that lets in the sounds of the outside world when needed. Then there are some true wireless in-ear headphones for lovers of low end punch.

Sony's noise cancellation technology has impressed us in the past, so the betting's good that the WH-CH710N headphones will be just as effective at helping you to ignore the hustle and bustle of the outside world and focus on your music. These noise-canceling wireless headphones feature technology that automatically chooses the most effective noise cancellation filter to suit the surroundings based on constant analysis of ambient sound components fed through from microphones positioned front and rear.

Should you need to temporarily hear what's going on around you – while walking through traffic or listening for announcements at the local transport hub, for example – an ambient sound mode can be engaged to allow some sounds to filter through.

The circumaural headphones rock 30-mm speaker drivers for the promise of quality sound over the full range of audible frequencies, and the Li-ion battery is reported good for 35 hours of playback per charge. Should you run out of juice while out and about, just pop into a cafe for a quick 10 minute top up and you can roam for another hour while the music plays.

There are controls for hands-free calling and voice interaction with digital assistants when paired to a smartphone over Bluetooth, and there's support for NFC touch connectivity too.

Sony has also launched a pair of true wireless in-ear headphones designed for bass lovers, though the company says that the extra low-end punch won't come at the cost of clarity in other frequencies. The shape of the WF-XB700 in-ear headphones allows them to make contact with three different points around the ear for a secure fit, and an IXP4 rating makes them resistant to wet weather as well as sweat.

A stable, reliable Bluetooth connection with low audio latency is promised, and users can expect up to nine hours per charge, with another full charge being available from the included charging case – that's quite a bit short of the 45 hours or so you can expect from the Melomania 1 wireless earphones from Cambridge Audio though.

We've no pricing on the new audio gear from Sony as of writing, but the predecessor to the wireless noise-canceling headphones carry a suggested retail price of US$199.99 so we imagine that the new flavors will be in the same ball park. The videos below have more.

Introducing the Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones
Sony Headphones WF-XB700 Official Product Video

Product pages: WH-CH710N, WF-XB700

