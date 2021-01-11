V-Moda looks to shut out the world with stylish wireless ANC headphones

Roland-owned headphone maker V-Moda has launched a wireless version of its pro-grade M-200 studio cans, and cooked in some active noise cancellation too.

Unquestionably high fashion, V-Moda's striking headphones have long been favorites of DJs and music lovers alike, and we still regularly don our Crossfade Wireless over-ears when out and about. They do come with the company's signature sound though, which led to the release of the M-200s in 2019 – with these headphones specifically tuned for producers and musicians.

Launching at CES, the new M-200 headphones have been updated to include Bluetooth 5.0 wireless with aptX HD and AAC codec support, and are the company's first to be treated to active noise cancellation (ANC).

"With this new release, we are propelling ourselves into a new generation of headphones that are unlike anything we’ve ever done before and into the V-Moda of the future," said VP of marketing at V-Moda, Luca Bolognesi. "We’re thrilled to be introducing our customers to a brand-new kind of ANC headphone where they can fully customize their listening experience, as well as the physical build and design of the headphones they’re wearing."

The earcup shields can be swapped out for custom designs V-Moda

The new headphones are built around 40-mm neodymium drivers with copper-clad aluminum wire coils for the promise of top notch sound quality. They rock a wide frequency response of 10 Hz to 40 kHz, and they're certified for Hi-Res audio playback in cabled mode, too.

Listeners can look forward to 20 hours of wireless playback per charge with ANC engaged, though 10 minutes plugged in will get 1.5 hours of play time if you're in a rush. Usefully, if the left earcup is covered, the headphones will automatically lower playback volume and pause ANC to allow users to engage in conversation or hear what's going on around them.

The listening experience can be tailored via the V-Moda app, with users choosing from six EQ presets or tweaking settings to their own preference. And the app also allowing users to choose from 10 different levels of ANC. The headphones are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri.

The flexible folding mechanism sees the earcups rest within the headband curve for travel. If you want to make the M-200 ANC headphones your own, the outer shields on the earcups can be swapped out for different colors, or custom designs can be laser engraved or color printed via the company.

The V-Moda M-200 ANC headphones are on sale now for US$499.99, and they ship with a hard carry case, audio and USB cables, and travel adapter. That makes them over a hundred bucks more expensive than the wireless ANC headphones to beat, the Sony WH1000XM4, though.

