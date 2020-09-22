© 2020 New Atlas
Wearables

DJ-tuned true wireless earphones offer personal audio profile

By Paul Ridden
September 22, 2020
DJ-tuned true wireless earphon...
International DJ, songwriter and composer Kygo shows off the Xellence true wireless earphones from X by Kygo
International DJ, songwriter and composer Kygo shows off the Xellence true wireless earphones from X by Kygo
View 6 Images
The X by Kygo mobile app includes personal audio profiling via Mimi Sound Personalization processing technology
1/6
The X by Kygo mobile app includes personal audio profiling via Mimi Sound Personalization processing technology
The Xellence earphones can rock for up to 8 hours per charge with noise cancellation powered on, or 10 hours with it switched off – with 20 more hours of tops ups on the go available from the charging case
2/6
The Xellence earphones can rock for up to 8 hours per charge with noise cancellation powered on, or 10 hours with it switched off – with 20 more hours of tops ups on the go available from the charging case
The striking illuminated X motif on the outer housing can be turned on or off as desired
3/6
The striking illuminated X motif on the outer housing can be turned on or off as desired
The Xellence true wireless earphones are IPX5-rated, so should be good for sweaty workouts at the gym
4/6
The Xellence true wireless earphones are IPX5-rated, so should be good for sweaty workouts at the gym
International DJ, songwriter and composer Kygo shows off the Xellence true wireless earphones from X by Kygo
5/6
International DJ, songwriter and composer Kygo shows off the Xellence true wireless earphones from X by Kygo
The X by Kygo Xellence true wireless earphones are available in black or white
6/6
The X by Kygo Xellence true wireless earphones are available in black or white
View gallery - 6 images

Not everyone's hearing is the same, and the new Xellence true wireless earphones account for this by offering real-time sound profile tweaking courtesy of a mobile app. The sweat-resistant buds also feature active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 signal stability and are fine tuned by renowned DJ, songwriter and producer Kygo.

That personal sound profile comes courtesy of Mimi Sound Personalization processing technology delivered via an iOS/Android companion app, which optimizes the signal in real time to tailor the sound to a user's hearing to deliver "a brilliantly customized listening experience that also protects your hearing."

The Xellence earphones wirelessly connect to a music source such as a smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and AAC codec support for CD-quality, stable streams. They rock 10-mm drivers for a frequency response of 20 Hz - 20 kHz and 97-dB sensitivity, and feature active noise cancellation technology for reducing the impact of noise from the world around you – though there is a transparency mode built in for when you need to be aware of your surroundings, such as when walking through bustling city streets.

The Xellence true wireless earphones are IPX5-rated, so should be good for sweaty workouts at the gym
The Xellence true wireless earphones are IPX5-rated, so should be good for sweaty workouts at the gym

Like other products in the X by Kygo catalog, the new true wireless earphones have undergone sonic tweaking from the man himself, together with a team of audio engineers. Each earbud comes with 10 hours of per charge battery life with ANC switched off or eight hours with it powered on, with an extra 20 hours available from the included charging case. The buds also sport a proximity sensor that pauses playback when they're removed.

Elsewhere, there's touch control of playback and call taking, where X literally marks the spot in the shape of an LED-illuminated logo on the outer housing, and an IPX5 rating means that you can wear them at the gym or while running for shelter in a sudden downpour.

The X by Kygo Xellence ANC earphones are available now in black or white for US$239. That puts them in the same price ballpark as Sony's WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds, and a little cheaper than Apple's AirPods Pro.

Product page: Xellence

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

WearablesWirelessNoise-CancelingEarphones
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More