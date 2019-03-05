"The parts to be welded are placed in close contact, and the laser is focused through the optical material to provide a very small and highly intense spot at the interface between the two materials – we achieved megawatt peak power over an area just a few microns across," Hand explains. "This creates a microplasma, like a tiny ball of lightning, inside the material, surrounded by a highly-confined melt region. We tested the welds at -50° C to 90° C (-58° F to 194° F) and the welds remained intact, so we know they are robust enough to cope with extreme conditions."