The RoadHaus comprises a steel frame and its exterior is finished in painted cement board siding with black metal trim (Credit: Wheelhaus)

Many of the tiny houses we cover are on the larger side and suitable for families, but those wanting a compact model to fit just a couple of people may find the RoadHaus tiny house, by Wheelhaus, more to their size. The pint-sized dwelling has a nice high ceiling and generous glazing, as well as a small covered deck.







The RoadHaus is actually a smaller, updated version of Wheelhaus' Wedge house and the firm envisions it serving as a tiny house, backyard office, or a guest house. Its size is flexible and measures between 160 to 240 sq ft (14.8 to 22.2 sq m).

Visitors gain access from the deck through a sliding glass door, then enter into a small living area with couch and TV mounted on the wall. Next to this is a kitchenette which includes fridge/freezer, microwave, two-burner stove, sink, cupboard space, and shelving. The bathroom is directly across and includes a tiled shower, sink, and toilet.

The bedroom is at the far-end of the home. It looks pretty snug in there but has enough space for a double bed. There's no sleeping loft but Wheelhaus says that the sloping roof allows for a small storage loft.

The RoadHaus comprises a lightweight steel frame and its exterior is finished in painted cement board siding with black metal trim. It's topped by a corrugated metal roof. Inside, the sloping ceiling varies in height between 9 to roughly 10 ft (2.7 - 3 m)-high.

The home gets its power from a standard RV-style hookup. Weight varies but the maximum weight is 25,000 lb (11,339 kg), depending on the size of the model and finishes and fixtures chosen. The insulation values given by the firm are R-25 for the walls and floor and R-35 for the roof, which seems about average for a tiny house of this size.