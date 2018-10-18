The Sad Clown by Joan de la Malla, Spain. Winner 2018, Category: Wildlife Photojournalism. Timbul, a young long-tailed macaque, instinctively puts his hand to his face to try to relieve the discomfort of the mask he has to wear. His owner is training him to stand upright so that he can add more stunts to his street‑show repertoire (the word Badut on the hat means clown). When he’s not training or performing, Timbul lives chained up in his owner’s yard next to a railway track in Surabaya, on the Indonesian island of Java (Credit: Joan de la Malla)