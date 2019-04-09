Lupine tiny house puts the focus on the viewView gallery - 26 images
Wind River Tiny Homes recently completed a tiny house for a couple in Virginia with a nice 100 acre (40 hectare) plot of land. To make the most of the choice location, the firm installed carefully placed windows – including in the shower – putting the focus firmly on the view outside.
The Lupine is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer measuring 32 ft (9.7 m)-long and its exterior is clad in engineered wood. The interior sports tongue and groove on the walls and ceiling, while the floors are decked out in hardwood.
One side of the home has quite generous glazing and the other has just one window, which seems odd at first but was a deliberate design decision.
"One side wall of the Lupine features a no-light door and just one window," explains the firm. "This plain facade was intentional. When you walk into the front door entrance you are faced with the window wall and sliding glass doors on the opposite side that will showcase a view of the Shenandoah Valley."
The layout is centered around a kitchen area that looks quite spacious for a tiny house. It features dining space for two, storage space, a stainless steel fridge, propane-powered range and oven, and a sink.
Nearby, some storage-integrated stairs lead up to the bedroom in the gooseneck (raised) area of the home. This has enough headroom to stand up in and is topped by a skylight with a solar-powered automatic shade.
Over on the other side of the kitchen is a snug living area. A sliding door reveals a bathroom with a flushing toilet, granite sink, and a shower with a large window so the owners can gaze at the view while showering. Above the bathroom is a small secondary loft reached by ladder.
The Lupine has been wired to run from a solar power array, so will run off-the-grid, though the owners are sorting that out themselves. It's heated and cooled with an air-conditioning unit and also features a mini wood-burning stove as a secondary heat source.
We've no word on how much the Lupine cost to construct but those interested can get in touch with the firm directly.
Source: Wind River Tiny Homes
